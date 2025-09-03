Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
There’s no change at the top in the first High School on SI Maryland Top 25 poll of the regular season.
Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy is No. 1 followed by defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division champ DeMatha Catholic and three-time reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ Archbishop Spalding. Our Lady of Good Counsel and McDonogh School complete the Top 5.
The second 5 has some changes as Mount Saint Joseph, off to a 2-0 start, leaps from 17th to No. 9. Quince Orchard (6th), Henry A. Wise (No. 7), Loyola Blakefield (No. 8) and Bullis School (10th) makes up the rest of the Top 10.
The 2025 Maryland regular season shifts into full gear this weekend with the start of public competition. Quince Orchard, the defending Maryland Class 4A state champ, begins their defense with a road game at Montgomery County (Md.) league rival and 12th-ranked Paint Branch.
There’s two Top 25 matchups with private schools as Loyola visits defending Interscholastic Athletic Conference (IAC) champ and No. 13 Georgetown Prep, and Mount St. Joseph hosts 17th-ranked Saint Mary Ryken in their annual Brother Lambert Cup game.
Here’s the entire High School on SI Maryland Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 1-0
Last week: Did not play (defeated Florida’s Chaminade-Madonna. 42-13, Aug. 23)
This week: at St. John’s Bosco (Calif.), Sept. 5
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.). 45-17
This week: vs. Imhotep Charter (Pa.) at Prince George’s Sports Complex, Sept. 5
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 56-29 (lost to Indiana’s Brownsburg, 36-23. Aug. 22)
This week: vs. Hun School (N.J.), Sept. 5
4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Columbus (Fla.), 14-7
This week: vs. DePaul Catholic (N.J.), Sept. 5
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), 38-21 (defeated Riverdale Baptist School, 48-6, Aug. 22)
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 12)
6. QUINCE ORCHARD
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 0-0
This week: at No. 12 Paint Branch, Sept. 5
7. HENRY A. WISE
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 0-0
This week: at King’s Fork (Va.), Sept. 5
8. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Scranton (Pa.) Prep, 45-13
This week: at No. 13 Georgetown Prep, Sept. 5
9. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Preseason rank: No. 17
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep, 14-7 (defeated then-No. 8 Bullis School, 10-7, Aug. 22)
This week: vs. No. 17 Saint Mary’s Ryken, Sept. 6
10. BULLIS SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 16-13 (lost to then-No. 17 Mount St. Joseph, 10-7, Aug. 22)
This week: Off (next game - at Virginia’s St. Christopher School, Sept. 12)
11. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Eastern (D.C.), Sept. 5
12. PAINT BRANCH
Preseason rank: No. 11
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Eastern (D.C.), Sept. 5
13. GEORGETOWN PREP
Preseason rank: No. 12
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated St. Vincent Pallotti, 25-22
This week: vs. No. 8 Loyola Blakefield, Sept. 5
14. NORTH POINT
Preseason rank: No. 13
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. McDonough, Sept. 5
15. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 14
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Richard Wright Charter School (D.C.), Sept. 5
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Preseason rank: No. 15
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 35-0
This week: vs. Dundalk, Sept. 5
17. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Preseason rank: No. 16
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Severn School, 42-28
This week: at No. 9 Mount St. Joseph, Sept. 6
18. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Preseason rank: No. 18
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated William Penn Charter (Pa.), 33-7
This week: vs. Archbishop Curley, Sept. 5
19. LINGANORE
Preseason rank: No. 19
Record: 0-0
This week: at Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, Sept. 5
20. BROADNECK
Preseason rank: No. 20
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. St. Mary’s at Pascal Field, Sept. 5
21. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Preseason rank: No. 21
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Stone Bridge (Va.), Sept. 6
22. ARUNDEL
Preseason rank: No. 22
Record: 0-0
This week: at River Hill, Sept. 5
23. STEPHEN DECATUR
Preseason rank: No. 23
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Wicomico, Sept. 5
24. PATUXENT
Preseason rank: No. 24
Record: 0-0
This week: at Westlake, Sept. 5
25. FORT HILL
Preseason rank: No. 25
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Northern-Garrett, Sept. 5