Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
Two newcomers and a returnee highlight the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll.
After back-to-back 40-point losses led them out of the rankings, Calvert Hall (No. 17) rebounded with a road victory over then-No. 16 Mount Saint Joseph. Calvert and Old Mill, both boasting perfect 4-0 resumes, enter the Top 25.
Old Mill debuts at No. 15 after dominating second half effort at Anne Arundel County league rival and 2024 Maryland Class 3A state champ Arundel (then-ranked No. 13). Calvert, which has outscored its opponents, 142-23, is one of three undefeated and ranked teams (North Point and Saint Charles) in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, considered the best public league in Maryland.
Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains atop the Maryland Top 25, followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Quince Orchard. Our Lady of Good Counsel, Charles H. Flowers, North Point, Milford Mill Academy and Loyola Blakefield complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 3-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. The First Academy (Fla.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 3
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 3-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Riverdale Baptist School at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, Oct. 3
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Gilman School, 42-0
This week: vs. St. Mary’s, Oct. 3
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Mary’s, 41-0
This week: vs. No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 3
5. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 49-0
This week: at Winston Churchill, Oct. 3
6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 3-2
Last week: Lost to The St. James Performance Academy (Va.), 43-7
This week: at No. 14 Saint Mary’s Ryken, Oct. 3
7. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated DuVal, 35-13
This week: at Parkdale, Oct. 4
8. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Henry E. Lackey, 49-12
This week: vs. Thomas Stone, Oct. 2
9. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Catonsville, 61-0
This week: at Franklin, Oct. 3
10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Concordia Prep, 33-16
This week: at Gilman School, Oct. 4
11. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 2-2
Last week: Defeated Bowie, 50-0
This week: at DuVal, Oct. 3
12. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Northwest, 27-7
This week: vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Oct. 3
13. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 35-0
This week: at Frederick, Oct. 3
14. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Bullis School, 40-6
This week: vs. No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel, Oct. 3
15. OLD MILL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Arundel, 43-9
This week: vs. North County, Oct. 3
16. CONCORDIA PREP
Previous rank: 15
Record: 3-3
Last week: Lost to No. 10 Loyola Blakefield, 33-16
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 11)
17. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Mount St. Joseph, 28-14
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 10)
18. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 4-2
Last week: Lost to Calvert Hall College, 28-14
This week: at No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 3
19. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 50-6
This week: vs. Lake Clifton, Oct. 3
20. SAINT CHARLES
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated LaPlata, 44-0
This week: at Huntingtown, Oct. 3
21. ARUNDEL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 3-1
Last week: Lost to Old Mill, 42-9
This week: vs. Annapolis, Oct. 3
22. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 2-3
Last week: Lost to Saint Edward (Ohio), 57-19
This week: vs. Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), Oct. 4
23. WICOMICO
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 4-0
This week: Defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester, 49-29
This week: at Parkside, Oct. 2
24. CALVERT
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Great Mills, 26-16
This week: vs. Northern-Calvert, Oct. 2
25. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 2-3
Last week: Lost to then-No. 19 St. Mary’s Ryken, 40-6
This week: at Flint Hill School (Va.), Oct. 3