Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025

Calvert Hall returns while Calvert and Old Mill win their into the Top 25; St. Frances and DeMatha continue their dominance on the state and national stages

With a win over Anne Arundel County rival Arundel, Old Mill has entered the Maryland Top 25 high school football rankings for the first time this season.
Two newcomers and a returnee highlight the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll. 

After back-to-back 40-point losses led them out of the rankings, Calvert Hall (No. 17) rebounded with a road victory over then-No. 16 Mount Saint Joseph. Calvert and Old Mill, both boasting perfect 4-0 resumes, enter the Top 25.

Old Mill debuts at No. 15 after dominating second half effort at Anne Arundel County league rival and 2024 Maryland Class 3A state champ Arundel (then-ranked No. 13). Calvert, which has outscored its opponents, 142-23, is one of three undefeated and ranked teams (North Point and Saint Charles) in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, considered the best public league in Maryland.

Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains atop the Maryland Top 25, followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Quince Orchard. Our Lady of Good Counsel, Charles H. Flowers, North Point, Milford Mill Academy and Loyola Blakefield complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 3-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. The First Academy (Fla.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 3 

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Riverdale Baptist School at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, Oct. 3

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Gilman School, 42-0

This week: vs. St. Mary’s, Oct. 3

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Mary’s, 41-0

This week: vs. No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 3

5. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 49-0

This week: at Winston Churchill, Oct. 3

6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 3-2

Last week: Lost to The St. James Performance Academy (Va.), 43-7

This week: at No. 14 Saint Mary’s Ryken, Oct. 3

7. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated DuVal, 35-13

This week: at Parkdale, Oct. 4

8. NORTH POINT

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Henry E. Lackey, 49-12

This week: vs. Thomas Stone, Oct. 2

9. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Catonsville, 61-0

This week: at Franklin, Oct. 3

10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Concordia Prep, 33-16

This week: at Gilman School, Oct. 4 

11. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated Bowie, 50-0

This week: at DuVal, Oct. 3

12. PAINT BRANCH

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Northwest, 27-7

This week: vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Oct. 3

13. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 35-0

This week: at Frederick, Oct. 3

14. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Bullis School, 40-6

This week: vs. No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel, Oct. 3

15. OLD MILL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Arundel, 43-9

This week: vs. North County, Oct. 3

16. CONCORDIA PREP

Previous rank: 15

Record: 3-3

Last week: Lost to No. 10 Loyola Blakefield, 33-16

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 11)

17. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Mount St. Joseph, 28-14

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 10)

18. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 4-2

Last week: Lost to Calvert Hall College, 28-14

This week: at No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 3 

19. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 50-6

This week: vs. Lake Clifton, Oct. 3

20. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated LaPlata, 44-0

This week: at Huntingtown, Oct. 3

21. ARUNDEL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 3-1

Last week: Lost to Old Mill, 42-9

This week: vs. Annapolis, Oct. 3

22. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to Saint Edward (Ohio), 57-19

This week: vs. Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), Oct. 4

23. WICOMICO

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 4-0

This week: Defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester, 49-29

This week: at Parkside, Oct. 2

24. CALVERT

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Great Mills, 26-16

This week: vs. Northern-Calvert, Oct. 2

25. BULLIS SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 19 St. Mary’s Ryken, 40-6

This week: at Flint Hill School (Va.), Oct. 3

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

