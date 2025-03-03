Maryland’s Best Set to Battle Pennsylvania in 68th Annual Big 33 Football Classic; Roster Announced
The stage is set for one of the most prestigious high school football events in the nation as Maryland’s top talent gears up for the 68th Annual Big 33 Football Classic on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Cumberland Valley High School in Pennsylvania. Dubbed the “Super Bowl of High School Football,” the game will feature Maryland’s best against Pennsylvania’s elite, continuing a tradition that has produced some of the biggest stars in football history.
For decades, the Big 33 Football Classic has served as a launchpad for future collegiate and professional football greats. Legends such as Tony Dorsett, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and Ben Roethlisberger have all competed in this historic showdown. Notably, every Super Bowl in history has featured at least one Big 33 alumnus, underscoring the level of talent that takes the field each year.
Maryland’s 2025 roster boasts an exceptional lineup of Division I-bound talent from across the state, showcasing a mix of offensive firepower, defensive dominance, and special teams excellence.
Maryland’s Standout Roster
Head coach Thomas Abel (Dundalk High School) expressed his excitement about his team’s potential heading into the clash.
“This group of young men embodies the spirit of Maryland football. Their work ethic, determination, and skill set have brought them to this stage, and I have no doubt they will make our state proud,” Abel said.
Leading the Maryland offense will be Navy-bound quarterback Evan Blouir (Patuxent High School), a dynamic playmaker with the ability to stretch the field. He will have a stacked receiving corps featuring Justin DeVaughn (Mervo, University of Maryland), Miles Halbert (Northern-Calvert, James Madison University), and Trybe Wise (Stephen Decatur, Georgetown University).
The offensive line, a key component in Maryland’s attack, is headlined by Skylar Harvey (Archbishop Curley, Syracuse University), Triston Pierre (Quince Orchard, Central Michigan University), and Amory Hills (Milford Mill, University of Maryland).
On defense, Maryland boasts a dominant front seven, with two standout defensive linemen heading to West Virginia University: Taylor Brown (Wise) and Evan Powell (Huntington). The defensive unit is further strengthened by McDonogh’s Elijah Crawford (Syracuse University) and AJ Anderson (Concordia Prep, Navy).
The linebacker corps will feature a trio of impact players: Kamden Laudenslager (McDonogh, University of Rhode Island), Chris Koffi (Quince Orchard, Towson University), and Jocquan Jenkins (Dundalk, Stony Brook University).
Maryland’s secondary is equally formidable, with top prospects such as Ethan Bradshaw (Stephen Decatur, Army), Elijah Mathis (Franklin, Monmouth University), Isaac Ramsey (Oakland Mills, Georgetown University), and Anthony Redfern (McDonogh, Holy Cross University) locking down the back end.
Special teams will be in the hands of Clarksburg kicker Zaydaan Faridi (Towson University), who has displayed both power and accuracy in his high school career.
A Game Steeped in Tradition
Beyond the competition on the field, the Big 33 Football Classic represents a celebration of teamwork, perseverance, and community, drawing passionate football fans from across the region. The event is not just a proving ground for elite talent but also a showcase of the next generation of college and professional stars.
There has never been NFL Super Bowl played that did not include at least one former Big 33 participant. No other all-star game can make such a claim.
Big 33 Details
Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025
Location: Cumberland Valley High School (Pa.)
Tickets: Available new at big33.org.
2025 Maryland Big 33 Roster
Pos
Number
Name
Height
Weight
High School
College
QB
15
Evan Blouir
6-1
190
Patuxent
Navy
QB
5
Davon Smith
6-0
190
Mervo
Central Connecticut State
RB
6
Tijuan Reed
5-11
180
Forest Park
Shepherd
RB
21
Devin Cox
5-9
175
Westlake
West Virginia State
WR
8
Justin DeVaughn
6-0
165
Mervo
Maryland
WR
43
Miles Halbert
6-0
185
Northern (Calvert)
James Madison
WR
13
Trybe Wise
6-4
185
Stephen Decatur
Georgetown
WR
12
Kendall Dorsey
6-2
175
Randallstown
Monmouth
WR
16
Elijah Lee
5-11
175
Randallstown
Richmond
WR
11
Anthony Gibson
5-9
165
Franklin
Uncommitted
HB
44
King Jones
5-10
230
Patuxent
Lackawanna
TE
81
Achilles Whitby
6-3
225
Walkersville
Uncommitted
TE
9
Nate Sullivan
6-4
250
Whitman
Villanova
OL
77
Amory Hills
6-6
310
Milford Mill
Maryland
OL
52
Andre Andrades
6-2
270
Dundalk
Bowie State
OL
56
Logan Boston
6-3
260
Walkersville
Monmouth
OL
71
Chase Dorsey
6-4
280
Calvert Hall
Towson
OL
59
Georges Monga
6-3
285
Clarksburg
Bucknell
OL
55
Triston Pierre
6-4
255
Quince Orchard
Central Michigan
OL
54
Skylar Harvey
6-7
350
Archbishop Curley
Syracuse
OL
57
Noah Crawford
6-4
280
Leonardtown
Stonehill
DL
19
AJ Anderson
6-2
225
Concordia Prep
Navy
DL
33
Brandon Gorham
6-3
230
Arundel
Delaware
DL
0
Taylor Brown
6-4
255
Wise
West Virginia
DL
50
Evan Powell
6-3
255
Huntingtown
West Virginia
DL
58
Elijah Crawford
6-3
280
McDonogh
Syracuse
DL
51
Sean Curtis
6-1
270
Mount St. Joseph
Lafayette
DL
99
Emilie Dore
6-1
265
Calvert Hall
Merrimack
LB
4
Joquan Jenkins
6-1
240
Dundalk
Stony Brook
LB
28
Kamden Laudenslager
6-5
225
McDonogh
Rhode Island
LB
10
Chris Koffi
6-1
225
Quince Orchard
Towson
LB
17
Cameron Allen Jones
5-11
220
Aberdeen
Uncommitted
DB
14
Rahmise Jones
6-2
165
Northwest
Morgan State
DB
22
Ashton Davis
5-10
175
Oxon Hill
Sacred Heart
DB
20
Elijah Mathis
6-3
170
Franklin
Monmouth
DB
7
Ethan Bradshaw
6-0
175
Stephen Decatur
Army
DB
2
Keith Barnes
6-0
175
Dundalk
Monmouth
DB
3
Anthony Redfern
6-0
205
McDonogh
Holy Cross
DB
1
Isaac Ramsey
6-0
175
Oakland Mills
Georgetown
K/P
91
Zaydaan Faridi
5-10
200
Clarksburg
Towson