Maryland’s Best Set to Battle Pennsylvania in 68th Annual Big 33 Football Classic; Roster Announced

Maryland’s top high school football stars set to take center stage in the Big 33 Football Classic, aiming for a breakthrough against the Keystone State on May 25, 2025

Team Maryland has announced its roster for the 2025 Big 33 Classic which will take place against Pennsylvania on May 25, 2025. / Varsity Sports Network

The stage is set for one of the most prestigious high school football events in the nation as Maryland’s top talent gears up for the 68th Annual Big 33 Football Classic on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Cumberland Valley High School in Pennsylvania. Dubbed the “Super Bowl of High School Football,” the game will feature Maryland’s best against Pennsylvania’s elite, continuing a tradition that has produced some of the biggest stars in football history.

For decades, the Big 33 Football Classic has served as a launchpad for future collegiate and professional football greats. Legends such as Tony Dorsett, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and Ben Roethlisberger have all competed in this historic showdown. Notably, every Super Bowl in history has featured at least one Big 33 alumnus, underscoring the level of talent that takes the field each year.

Maryland’s 2025 roster boasts an exceptional lineup of Division I-bound talent from across the state, showcasing a mix of offensive firepower, defensive dominance, and special teams excellence.

Maryland’s Standout Roster

Head coach Thomas Abel (Dundalk High School) expressed his excitement about his team’s potential heading into the clash.

“This group of young men embodies the spirit of Maryland football. Their work ethic, determination, and skill set have brought them to this stage, and I have no doubt they will make our state proud,” Abel said.

Leading the Maryland offense will be Navy-bound quarterback Evan Blouir (Patuxent High School), a dynamic playmaker with the ability to stretch the field. He will have a stacked receiving corps featuring Justin DeVaughn (Mervo, University of Maryland), Miles Halbert (Northern-Calvert, James Madison University), and Trybe Wise (Stephen Decatur, Georgetown University).

The offensive line, a key component in Maryland’s attack, is headlined by Skylar Harvey (Archbishop Curley, Syracuse University), Triston Pierre (Quince Orchard, Central Michigan University), and Amory Hills (Milford Mill, University of Maryland).

On defense, Maryland boasts a dominant front seven, with two standout defensive linemen heading to West Virginia University: Taylor Brown (Wise) and Evan Powell (Huntington). The defensive unit is further strengthened by McDonogh’s Elijah Crawford (Syracuse University) and AJ Anderson (Concordia Prep, Navy).

The linebacker corps will feature a trio of impact players: Kamden Laudenslager (McDonogh, University of Rhode Island), Chris Koffi (Quince Orchard, Towson University), and Jocquan Jenkins (Dundalk, Stony Brook University).

Maryland’s secondary is equally formidable, with top prospects such as Ethan Bradshaw (Stephen Decatur, Army), Elijah Mathis (Franklin, Monmouth University), Isaac Ramsey (Oakland Mills, Georgetown University), and Anthony Redfern (McDonogh, Holy Cross University) locking down the back end.

Special teams will be in the hands of Clarksburg kicker Zaydaan Faridi (Towson University), who has displayed both power and accuracy in his high school career.

A Game Steeped in Tradition

Beyond the competition on the field, the Big 33 Football Classic represents a celebration of teamwork, perseverance, and community, drawing passionate football fans from across the region. The event is not just a proving ground for elite talent but also a showcase of the next generation of college and professional stars.

There has never been NFL Super Bowl played that did not include at least one former Big 33 participant. No other all-star game can make such a claim.

Big 33 Details

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Location: Cumberland Valley High School (Pa.)

Tickets: Available new at big33.org.

2025 Maryland Big 33 Roster

Pos

Number

Name

Height

Weight

High School

College

QB

15

Evan Blouir

6-1

190

Patuxent

Navy

QB

5

Davon Smith

6-0

190

Mervo

Central Connecticut State

RB

6

Tijuan Reed

5-11

180

Forest Park

Shepherd

RB

21

Devin Cox

5-9

175

Westlake

West Virginia State

WR

8

Justin DeVaughn

6-0

165

Mervo

Maryland

WR

43

Miles Halbert

6-0

185

Northern (Calvert)

James Madison

WR

13

Trybe Wise

6-4

185

Stephen Decatur

Georgetown

WR

12

Kendall Dorsey

6-2

175

Randallstown

Monmouth

WR

16

Elijah Lee

5-11

175

Randallstown

Richmond

WR

11

Anthony Gibson

5-9

165

Franklin

Uncommitted

HB

44

King Jones

5-10

230

Patuxent

Lackawanna

TE

81

Achilles Whitby

6-3

225

Walkersville

Uncommitted

TE

9

Nate Sullivan

6-4

250

Whitman

Villanova

OL

77

Amory Hills

6-6

310

Milford Mill

Maryland

OL

52

Andre Andrades

6-2

270

Dundalk

Bowie State

OL

56

Logan Boston

6-3

260

Walkersville

Monmouth

OL

71

Chase Dorsey

6-4

280

Calvert Hall

Towson

OL

59

Georges Monga

6-3

285

Clarksburg

Bucknell

OL

55

Triston Pierre

6-4

255

Quince Orchard

Central Michigan

OL

54

Skylar Harvey

6-7

350

Archbishop Curley

Syracuse

OL

57

Noah Crawford

6-4

280

Leonardtown

Stonehill

DL

19

AJ Anderson

6-2

225

Concordia Prep

Navy

DL

33

Brandon Gorham

6-3

230

Arundel

Delaware

DL

0

Taylor Brown

6-4

255

Wise

West Virginia

DL

50

Evan Powell

6-3

255

Huntingtown

West Virginia

DL

58

Elijah Crawford

6-3

280

McDonogh

Syracuse

DL

51

Sean Curtis

6-1

270

Mount St. Joseph

Lafayette

DL

99

Emilie Dore

6-1

265

Calvert Hall

Merrimack

LB

4

Joquan Jenkins

6-1

240

Dundalk

Stony Brook

LB

28

Kamden Laudenslager

6-5

225

McDonogh

Rhode Island

LB

10

Chris Koffi

6-1

225

Quince Orchard

Towson

LB

17

Cameron Allen Jones

5-11

220

Aberdeen

Uncommitted

DB

14

Rahmise Jones

6-2

165

Northwest

Morgan State

DB

22

Ashton Davis

5-10

175

Oxon Hill

Sacred Heart

DB

20

Elijah Mathis

6-3

170

Franklin

Monmouth

DB

7

Ethan Bradshaw

6-0

175

Stephen Decatur

Army

DB

2

Keith Barnes

6-0

175

Dundalk

Monmouth

DB

3

Anthony Redfern

6-0

205

McDonogh

Holy Cross

DB

1

Isaac Ramsey

6-0

175

Oakland Mills

Georgetown

K/P

91

Zaydaan Faridi

5-10

200

Clarksburg

Towson

GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

