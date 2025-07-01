Maryland Top Boys Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans
USA Lacrosse announced its nationwide boys lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.
Below is a list of Maryland-based players to receive All-America honors:
Anne Arundel
Ben Adams, midfield, South River
Conner Campbell, goalie, South River
Carroll
JT Fergusin, defense, Century
Harford
Dylan Sander, long-stick/midfield, C. Milton Wright
Owen King, defense, Fallston
Howard
Zach Coughlin , goalie, Glenelg
Mason Machiran, attack, Marriotts Ridge
Montgomery
Edward Johnson, goalie, Magruder
Quinn Weaver, midfield, Blake
Yoan Pinnsonault, long-stick, midfield, Blair
Andrew Cavanaugh, midfield, Sherwood
Western
Ryan McLister, midfield, Middletown
Joe Novak, attack, Saint John's Catholic Prep
Torin Harne, attack, Urbana
