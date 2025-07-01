High School

Maryland Top Boys Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans

Maryland’s top boys lacrosse players received All-America recognition

Kevin L. Smith

The South River boys lacrosse team in Maryland.
The South River boys lacrosse team in Maryland. / South River Lacrosse/Instagram

USA Lacrosse announced its nationwide boys lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.

Below is a list of Maryland-based players to receive All-America honors:

Anne Arundel

Ben Adams, midfield, South River

Conner Campbell, goalie, South River

Carroll

JT Fergusin, defense, Century 

Harford

Dylan Sander, long-stick/midfield, C. Milton Wright 

Owen King, defense, Fallston

Howard

Zach Coughlin , goalie, Glenelg 

Mason Machiran, attack, Marriotts Ridge 

Montgomery

Edward Johnson, goalie, Magruder

Quinn Weaver, midfield, Blake

Yoan Pinnsonault, long-stick, midfield, Blair

Andrew Cavanaugh, midfield, Sherwood

Western

Ryan McLister, midfield, Middletown

Joe Novak, attack, Saint John's Catholic Prep

Torin Harne, attack, Urbana

