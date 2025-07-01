Maryland Top Girls Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans
USA Lacrosse announced its 2025 nationwide girls lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.
Close to 20 girls lacrosse players in Maryland received honors.
Below is a list of Maryland-based players to receive All-America honors:
Chesapeake
Ella Jane Ostrowski, attack, Archbishop Spalding
Ella Davis, goalie, Archbishop Spalding
Ella Doerschner, defense, Archbishop Spalding
Nora Lopes, midfield, Broadneck
Olivia Guy, midfield, Chopticon
Maria Bragg, midfield, Severna Park
Erin Hussey, midfield, Severna Park
Avery Saviano, defense, Severna Park
Adella Norton, midfield, South River
Eastern Shore
RJ Ensor, midfield, Queen Anne's
Jillian Burton, midfield, Stephen Decatur
Alexandra Collins, midfield, Salisbury School
Harford County
Riley Manzo, midfield, Bel Air
Paige Feick, midfield, Bel Air
Brynn Bartlett, midfield, Howard
Kaitlyn Magdar, midfield, Mt. Hebron
Western
Allison Fling, attack, Century
Emma Penczek, midfield, Manchester Valley
Taylor Fique, midfield, Manchester Valley
Leah Miller, midfield, South Carroll
