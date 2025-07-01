High School

Maryland Top Girls Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans

Maryland's top girls lacrosse players recognized with the honor

Kevin L. Smith

The Manchester Valley girls lacrosse squad in Maryland.
The Manchester Valley girls lacrosse squad in Maryland. / Manchester Valley Womens Lacrosse/Instagram

USA Lacrosse announced its 2025 nationwide girls lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.

Close to 20 girls lacrosse players in Maryland received honors.

Below is a list of Maryland-based players to receive All-America honors:

Chesapeake

Ella Jane Ostrowski, attack, Archbishop Spalding

Ella Davis, goalie, Archbishop Spalding

Ella Doerschner, defense, Archbishop Spalding

Nora Lopes, midfield, Broadneck

Olivia Guy, midfield, Chopticon

Maria Bragg, midfield, Severna Park 

Erin Hussey, midfield, Severna Park 

Avery Saviano, defense, Severna Park 

Adella Norton, midfield, South River

Eastern Shore

RJ Ensor, midfield, Queen Anne's

Jillian Burton, midfield, Stephen Decatur

Alexandra Collins, midfield, Salisbury School

Harford County

Riley Manzo, midfield, Bel Air 

Paige Feick, midfield, Bel Air

Brynn Bartlett, midfield, Howard

Kaitlyn Magdar, midfield, Mt. Hebron

Western

Allison Fling, attack, Century

Emma Penczek, midfield, Manchester Valley

Taylor Fique, midfield, Manchester Valley

Leah Miller, midfield, South Carroll

