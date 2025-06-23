McDonogh 5-Star Goalie Reagan O'Donovan Commits to Penn State Lacrosse Powerhouse
Top-Ranked McDonogh Goalie Chooses Penn State
During the past couple of months, we have featured multiple collegiate programs located in Pennsylvania which both are doing well right now with the help of MIAA products and have more recent MIAA players committed to them. In fact, the most recent commitment announcement focused on a 2025 student-athlete heading to such a program.
That said, with the MIAA and IAAM being so close, now, we are going to take a look at a major university in the Keystone State whose women's program has had success in the not too distant past with former IAAM players involved, as well as having some current ones who have chosen to play for it.
O'Donovan Is No. 5 in the Nation for Class of 2026
The program is Penn State. And, a few weeks ago, 2026 goalie Reagan O'Donovan, a competitor for the powerful McDonogh Eagles, revealed that she will be in Happy Valley for her college days and be a part of new coach Kayla Treanor's Nittany Lions.
Reagan has had quite a run at the high school level, as she has a 5* ranking and is No. 5 in Inside Lacrosse's top girls lacrosse players for 2026. As for O'Donovan, who is one of the highest-ranked recruits in Penn State history,
Treanor Brings Elite Pedigree to Penn State
Coach Treanor inherits a Penn State program that, throughout the years, has had many winning seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances. That includes in both 2023 and 2024. In addition, Treanor did quite well as the leader of the women's program at Syracuse from 2022 through this past year. She led the Orange to an overall record of 59-24. Each year, Syracuse made the postseason. And twice, they got to the NCAA Division I Women's Tournament Semifinals.
Treanor, who was also a very solid player for the Orange and helped them to four consecutive Championship Weekend showings, previously was a four-year assistant(and associate head coach for two years) for the Boston College Eagles. Three times, BC made the National Championship, and they won it in her final year with the Eagles. It must be noted that she coached both Charlotte North and Sam Apuzzo, who both were Tewaaraton Award recipients for the top player in College Lacrosse. So, it is fair to say that, not only has Treanor been a pure winner as a player and coach, but she has a great amount of experience being involved in the latter parts of the Division I Women's Tournament.
Why O'Donovan Picked the Nittany Lions
She says she chose the Nittany Lions because of the incredible opportunities she will have both on and off the field. The connections she will make, the support from the coaching staff, and the family-like atmosphere make it the perfect place to grow as a player and a person. Reagan is beyond excited to be a part of a program that truly cares about its student-athletes and builds a community across all sports.
Can Treanor and O'Donovan Deliver a Title to Happy Valley?
Many congratulations to Reagan! We can say that both her current and future scholastic lacrosse programs have a lot to look forward to. In fact, the next step for her future coach(Treanor) as a head coach is nothing short of a national championship. Could we see that happen, and while Reagan is wearing the blue and white? However, in the meantime, it is safe to say that her current focus is on ending her McDonogh career with an IAAM "A" Conference title. The Eagles, as usual, have a lot of talent returning. Best of luck to her!