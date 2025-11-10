McDonogh Defenseman Mason Graham Commits to Jacksonville University
The connection between Maryland’s MIAA lacrosse programs and college teams in Florida continues to strengthen — and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.
The latest name to join that growing list is Mason Graham, a 2026 three-star defenseman from McDonogh School, who recently committed to Jacksonville University.
Graham becomes one of three MIAA players in the Dolphins’ 2026 recruiting class under head coach John Galloway, who has built Jacksonville into one of the most respected up-and-coming programs in Division I men’s lacrosse.
A Perfect Fit in Jacksonville
Graham, now in his second season at McDonogh after transferring from Charlotte, North Carolina, said Jacksonville felt “like home” after visiting and connecting with the staff.
“After speaking with the coaching staff and visiting other programs, JU just felt right,” Graham said. “The Dolphins really resembled a program on the rise.”
The combination of high-level coaching, competitive conference play, and a tight-knit culture made Jacksonville stand out.
He was particularly impressed by associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Chris Perzinski, whose energy and vision aligned perfectly with his own goals.
“The coaches, the players, the aggressive style they play with — it all fits me,” Graham said.
A Program on the Rise Under John Galloway
Under head coach John Galloway, who enters his tenth season in 2026, Jacksonville has achieved consistent success — stacking multiple winning seasons, conference tournament appearances, and signature victories against top-tier programs.
The next step? Breaking through for the program’s first-ever conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth.
Now in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) after several seasons in the Southern Conference, the Dolphins have become one of the nation’s most admired “next-up” programs — a sentimental favorite among college lacrosse fans eager to see a new power emerge.
Florida Life and a Familiar Climate
For Graham, the location was another major selling point.
Originally from North Carolina, the warm weather, proximity to the beach, and active outdoor lifestyle were big draws.
“The weather’s great, the beaches are close, and there’s so much to do when I’m not on the field or in class — golfing, fishing, surfing, just being outside,” he said.
McDonogh Roots, Bright Future
Before heading to the Sunshine State, Graham will complete his high school career at McDonogh, one of the premier lacrosse programs in the country, now under the direction of new head coach Travis Holmes.
At McDonogh, Graham has continued to develop as a steady, physical, and high-IQ defenseman, capable of excelling in both team and individual matchups.
With his commitment to Jacksonville, Graham joins a growing list of MIAA players contributing to the Dolphins’ transformation into a perennial national contender.
Looking Ahead
“Many congratulations and best of luck to Mason Graham,” the school’s staff shared.
For both Graham and the Jacksonville program, the future is full of promise. With continued player development and a foundation of elite MIAA talent, the Dolphins could soon be celebrating conference championships, NCAA Tournament appearances, and perhaps even national recognition unlike anything in program history.