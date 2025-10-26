High School

McDonogh’s Palmer Stablein Commits to Saint Joseph’s, Continuing MIAA-to-Hawk Hill Pipeline

Class of 2027 defenseman and long-stick midfielder Palmer Stablein becomes the latest McDonogh Eagle to commit to Saint Joseph’s, joining teammate TC Goodman and strengthening the MIAA connection to the rising Atlantic 10 power.

McDonogh's Palmer Stablein, a 2027 defender and LSM, has committed to St. Joseph University for his college lacrosse career.
Fresh off teammate TC Goodman’s commitment, McDonogh junior lacrosse player Palmer Stablein announced on September 14 his pledge to St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. The 2027 defenseman/LSM will reunite with Goodman as part of the Hawks’ growing MIAA pipeline under first-year head coach Scott Meehan.

Faith, Family, and Fit Define the Decision

Stablein, who transferred to McDonogh this fall from Jesuit High School in Tampa, said Saint Joseph’s stood out because of its family atmosphere and shared values. A product of Catholic education himself, he was drawn to the Jesuit identity of the university and its commitment to faith-based growth both on and off the field.

Fighting Spirit and a Comeback Story

Stablein’s journey to commitment wasn’t easy — a broken arm his freshman year nearly derailed his recruiting hopes. That adversity, he says, built his determination and aligns perfectly with the gritty, hard-working culture Saint Joseph’s recruits. “We all have a chip on our shoulder,” Stablein said. “We plan to rise together and win several national championships.”

Hawks Continue to Build MIAA Recruiting Momentum

With former Gilman standout Jack Tortolani now on staff and Coach Meehan leading the charge, Saint Joseph’s is finding success recruiting MIAA talent. Stablein becomes the first MIAA player to commit to the program during the Meehan era, marking another milestone in the Hawks’ growing connection to Baltimore lacrosse.

AL FRANYO

