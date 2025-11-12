Mercer Lands Another MIAA Lacrosse Commit
A familiar pattern continues to emerge in MIAA lacrosse recruiting news. Following a recent wave of commitments to ASUN Conference programs, another standout is taking his talents to one of the league’s fast-rising teams.
Saints Peter & Paul 2027 attackman Andrew Steinhardt, a key member of the Sabres’ MIAA B Conference championship squad this past spring, has announced his commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, under head coach Ryan Danehy.
For a player accustomed to winning, Steinhardt’s next destination seems like a natural fit — a program hungry to rise to new heights.
Mercer and Danehy Building a Strong Foundation
Coach Ryan Danehy will enter his fourth season leading the Bears in 2026, and the foundation he’s building is beginning to show tangible results. Mercer’s program has grown more competitive each year, especially within ASUN Conference play, and Danehy’s recruiting classes are reflecting that progress.
One major key to the Bears’ continued improvement is the steady pipeline of MIAA talent finding its way to Macon. Including Steinhardt, five MIAA products are expected to be part of the future roster, alongside several other Maryland and DC-area players who have already made an impact.
The goal for Mercer is clear — to finish .500 or better and secure a spot in the four-team ASUN Tournament. With an increasingly strong recruiting base and a locker room culture built on energy and accountability, Danehy’s Bears appear closer than ever to breaking through.
Steinhardt Finds His Fit at Mercer
For Steinhardt, the connection to Mercer was immediate.
“Right when I first set foot on campus, I knew there was something special about Mercer,” Steinhardt said.
He credited Danehy, assistant coach Sean Goldsmith, and the rest of the Bears’ staff for creating a family-like environment that made him feel welcome from day one.
The combination of elite athletic facilities, a strong academic environment, and a close-knit team culture solidified his decision. The bonus? Southern hospitality — and warmer weather.
“The coaches made me feel right at home,” Steinhardt added. “It just felt like a place I’d love and could thrive at.”
A Future Leader — On and Off the Field
At Saints Peter & Paul, Steinhardt has already proven himself as a competitor and leader, helping guide the Sabres to a MIAA championship and contributing to the program’s growing reputation as one of the top contenders in the B Conference.
Now, he’ll have the opportunity to bring that same mentality to Mercer — a program on the rise that values toughness, teamwork, and growth.
Many congratulations and best of luck to Andrew Steinhardt, who will continue representing the MIAA’s tradition of excellence as he transitions to Division I play.
And as Mercer continues its climb in the ASUN, Steinhardt may well be part of the group that helps the Bears reach levels they’ve never seen before.