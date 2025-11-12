High School

Mercer Lands Another MIAA Lacrosse Commit

Fresh off a championship run, this Saints Peter & Paul star will join a growing number of former MIAA stars in the ASUN Conference

Al Franyo

Andrew Steinhardt of Saints Peter & Paul has committed to Mercer for his college lacrosse career.
Andrew Steinhardt of Saints Peter & Paul has committed to Mercer for his college lacrosse career. / The Steinhardt Family

A familiar pattern continues to emerge in MIAA lacrosse recruiting news. Following a recent wave of commitments to ASUN Conference programs, another standout is taking his talents to one of the league’s fast-rising teams.

Saints Peter & Paul 2027 attackman Andrew Steinhardt, a key member of the Sabres’ MIAA B Conference championship squad this past spring, has announced his commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, under head coach Ryan Danehy.

For a player accustomed to winning, Steinhardt’s next destination seems like a natural fit — a program hungry to rise to new heights.

Mercer and Danehy Building a Strong Foundation

Coach Ryan Danehy will enter his fourth season leading the Bears in 2026, and the foundation he’s building is beginning to show tangible results. Mercer’s program has grown more competitive each year, especially within ASUN Conference play, and Danehy’s recruiting classes are reflecting that progress.

One major key to the Bears’ continued improvement is the steady pipeline of MIAA talent finding its way to Macon. Including Steinhardt, five MIAA products are expected to be part of the future roster, alongside several other Maryland and DC-area players who have already made an impact.

The goal for Mercer is clear — to finish .500 or better and secure a spot in the four-team ASUN Tournament. With an increasingly strong recruiting base and a locker room culture built on energy and accountability, Danehy’s Bears appear closer than ever to breaking through.

Steinhardt Finds His Fit at Mercer

For Steinhardt, the connection to Mercer was immediate.

“Right when I first set foot on campus, I knew there was something special about Mercer,” Steinhardt said.

He credited Danehy, assistant coach Sean Goldsmith, and the rest of the Bears’ staff for creating a family-like environment that made him feel welcome from day one.

The combination of elite athletic facilities, a strong academic environment, and a close-knit team culture solidified his decision. The bonus? Southern hospitality — and warmer weather.

“The coaches made me feel right at home,” Steinhardt added. “It just felt like a place I’d love and could thrive at.”

A Future Leader — On and Off the Field

At Saints Peter & Paul, Steinhardt has already proven himself as a competitor and leader, helping guide the Sabres to a MIAA championship and contributing to the program’s growing reputation as one of the top contenders in the B Conference.

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to bring that same mentality to Mercer — a program on the rise that values toughness, teamwork, and growth.

Many congratulations and best of luck to Andrew Steinhardt, who will continue representing the MIAA’s tradition of excellence as he transitions to Division I play.

And as Mercer continues its climb in the ASUN, Steinhardt may well be part of the group that helps the Bears reach levels they’ve never seen before.

Published
Al Franyo
AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo

Home/Maryland