MIAA and BCL Basketball Playoffs Set: Full Brackets, Matchups, and Championship Schedule
The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and Baltimore Catholic League (BCL) offer one of the most unique setups in the United States as they are two separate conferences with separate championships, yet they share a large core of teams.
The MIAA A Conference is the larger of the two as it consists of 12 teams from the greater Baltimore Metropolitan area, including the seven full-time members of the BCL, as well as new BCL associate member St. Mary's, which competes in the MIAA B Conference.
Confused?
Well, it is a little tricky to decipher as all of the regular season meetings between BLC teams count in the BCL standings, while only about half of those same meeting count in the MIAA A standings. It all depends on whether the BCL teams are in the same MIAA division. It they are, both of their regular season meetings count in the standings for both leagues, while teams in opposite MIAA divisions, only have one of their meetings count in the MIAA standings.
Fortunately for fans who have not yet deciphered the formula, the regular seasons in both leagues are complete and the postseason tournament brackets for both the MIAA and BCL are set.
The A Conference goes first with quarterfinal action beginning on Monday, with eight teams having qualified for the league playoffs. Here are Monday's quarterfinal matchups:
B4 John Carroll at R1 Mount Carmel
R3 Loyola Blakefield at B2 Archbishop Spalding
R4 McDonogh at B1 Glenelg Country
B3 Mount St. Joseph at R2 St. Frances
The semifinals are slated for Thursday at the higher seed with the MIAA A Conference championship game set to take place on Saturday at UMBC's CEI Arena at 6 p.m.
The official BCL Tournament schedule will be announced at the league's annual award luncheon by the match-ups are known. The event will take place at Loyola University's Reitz Arena. The quarterfinal games will by played Feb. 27-28, with a pair of double headers each night. The semifinals will take place on March 2nd with the championship game slated for March 3rd.
No. 8 St. Mary’s vs. No. 1 Mount Carmel
No. 7 Calvert Hall vs. No. 2 St. Frances
No. 6 Mount St. Joseph vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding
No. 5 Loyola vs. No. 4 John Carroll
Last year, Mount St. Joseph won the MIAA title, but fell in the BCL semifinals, which was ultimately won by St. Frances. In 2023, St. Frances on the MIAA A, while MSJ won the BCL Tournament, while St. Joe won both events in 2022.