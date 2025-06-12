Mount St. Joe Goalie Cole Fuhrman Commits to St. Mary’s College of Maryland Lacrosse
There are many beautiful waterfront areas in our state of Maryland. That said, one of them, which might even be a little bit underrated, is St. Mary’s City. That historic town is located in St. Mary’s County on the St. Mary’s River. And, sure enough, a solid Division III program is from a college which both has the same name and has been going strong in that region for so long. We are talking about the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawks.
St. Mary’s Lacrosse Keeps Climbing Under Coach Jason Childs
The Seahawks, led by Coach Jason Childs, have had a good run throughout his first ten years with the program. And, the most successful part has been recently, with Coach Childs having his own recruits there. In 2025, for the fourth consecutive season, St. Mary’s won the United East Tournament title and finished with a double-digit number of overall wins. In addition, both for the third straight year, Childs and the Seahawks appeared in the NCAA Tournament and won their first contest in it.
MIAA Pipeline Continues With Cole Fuhrman’s Commitment
Of course, we can’t forget that St. Mary’s’ recruiting pipeline with the MIAA has been quite steady for some time. And, that recently continued, with Childs getting a commitment from 2026 Mount St. Joe goalie Cole Fuhrman. Cole is, so far, one of two MIAA student-athletes from that class to reveal that he will head down Route 2 to Southern Maryland for his college playing days.
Why Fuhrman Chose the Seahawks
As is the case for most athletes when making college choices, Cole said there are multiple reasons why he chose his next scholastic lacrosse program. First of all, he loves the team culture and is a big fan of Coaches Childs and (Tommy) Rinder. They made the recruiting process enjoyable and really sold him on the family-like camaraderie of the program. Secondly, Cole is a fan of Childs’ philosophy on playing time for all of the goalies on the roster. It gives each one the opportunity to get game action all four years.
Staying Close to Home—and Reuniting With a Teammate
Location was also a big factor. During his visits to colleges farther away, Cole realized that he wanted to be close to home. It would give his extended family the opportunity to get to a lot of Seahawks contests. Cole witnessed that in a major way while his two older siblings stayed pretty local for their College Athletics days. Him traveling far away for his next academic institution would make it much harder for family to witness him perform live. Speaking of familiar faces, it must be mentioned that he will, once again, be teammates with current 2026 Spalding long-stick midfielder/defenseman Luke Doyle. Luke, the other St Mary’s commit for that year, was once on Cole’s Annapolis Hawks squad.
Could Fuhrman Help Push St. Mary’s to the Next Level?
Many congratulations and best of luck to Cole! There is no doubt that he has chosen a proven winner of a College Lacrosse program. As has been asked on here before when other MIAA players have chosen the Seahawks and Childs, could we see St. Mary’s take the next step while Cole is with them? That is, to go even deeper in the NCAA Tournament.