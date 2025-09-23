Mount St. Joseph 2026 Middie Tyler Appenzeller Commits to Monmouth
MIAA standout picks Brian Fisher’s Hawks after standout summer; Monmouth keeps building momentum in the CAA
Mount St. Joseph midfielder Tyler Appenzeller (2026) has committed to Monmouth, giving head coach Brian Fisher another MIAA lacrosse pickup as the Hawks continue to strengthen their footprint on Mid-Atlantic recruiting. Appenzeller, who drew notice with a dominant showing at Inside Lacrosse’s Summer Cup, is part of a four-man 2026 class for Monmouth and joins a program that featured multiple former MIAA players on last season’s roster.
Why Appenzeller chose Monmouth
- Immediate connection: After scoring five goals at the Apex event, Appenzeller was invited to a Monmouth prospect day, met the staff and current players, and “got a great vibe” from the start.
- Campus visit sealed it: A week later, he toured West Long Branch (N.J.), met coaches across the department—including the head football coach—and felt the athlete community’s “brotherhood.”
- Impact and leadership: In the stadium suite sit-down, coaches told Appenzeller he could make an impact as soon as he arrives and praised his on-field leadership—enough for him to know “on the ride home” he’d found his fit.
Program trajectory under Brian Fisher
- Fisher has led Monmouth since the program’s launch in 2014, with the Hawks now in their third season in the CAA.
- Year-over-year, Monmouth has become more competitive in league play; the next steps are to improve the conference record and reach the four-team CAA Tournament.
Big picture
Appenzeller continues an underrated MIAA-to-Monmouth pipeline and gives Fisher another two-way midfielder as the Hawks aim for their best CAA finish yet. For Mount St. Joe, he’s also part of the Gaels’ upward arc heading into 2026.
Quick facts
- Player: Tyler Appenzeller
- High School: Mount St. Joseph (Md.) — Class of 2026
- Position: Midfield
- College: Monmouth (CAA)
- Notable: Inside Lacrosse Summer Cup standout; Apex 5-goal performance before Monmouth invite
