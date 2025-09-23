High School

Mount St. Joseph 2026 Middie Tyler Appenzeller Commits to Monmouth

MIAA standout picks Brian Fisher’s Hawks after standout summer; Monmouth keeps building momentum in the CAA

Al Franyo

Mount St. Joseph midfielder Tyler Appenzeller is will play his college lacrosse at Monmouth.
Mount St. Joseph midfielder Tyler Appenzeller (2026) has committed to Monmouth, giving head coach Brian Fisher another MIAA lacrosse pickup as the Hawks continue to strengthen their footprint on Mid-Atlantic recruiting. Appenzeller, who drew notice with a dominant showing at Inside Lacrosse’s Summer Cup, is part of a four-man 2026 class for Monmouth and joins a program that featured multiple former MIAA players on last season’s roster.

Why Appenzeller chose Monmouth

  • Immediate connection: After scoring five goals at the Apex event, Appenzeller was invited to a Monmouth prospect day, met the staff and current players, and “got a great vibe” from the start.
  • Campus visit sealed it: A week later, he toured West Long Branch (N.J.), met coaches across the department—including the head football coach—and felt the athlete community’s “brotherhood.”
  • Impact and leadership: In the stadium suite sit-down, coaches told Appenzeller he could make an impact as soon as he arrives and praised his on-field leadership—enough for him to know “on the ride home” he’d found his fit.

Program trajectory under Brian Fisher

  • Fisher has led Monmouth since the program’s launch in 2014, with the Hawks now in their third season in the CAA.
  • Year-over-year, Monmouth has become more competitive in league play; the next steps are to improve the conference record and reach the four-team CAA Tournament.

Big picture

Appenzeller continues an underrated MIAA-to-Monmouth pipeline and gives Fisher another two-way midfielder as the Hawks aim for their best CAA finish yet. For Mount St. Joe, he’s also part of the Gaels’ upward arc heading into 2026.

Quick facts

  • Player: Tyler Appenzeller
  • High School: Mount St. Joseph (Md.) — Class of 2026
  • Position: Midfield
  • College: Monmouth (CAA)
  • Notable: Inside Lacrosse Summer Cup standout; Apex 5-goal performance before Monmouth invite
Al Franyo
AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo

