Mount St. Joseph 3-Star Defender Henry Clark Commits to Utah Lacrosse Powerhouse
Since Utah men’s lacrosse joined the ASUN Conference in 2022 under head coach Andrew McMinn, the Utes have evolved into the league’s dominant force. Now, they are adding another key piece to their winning formula in three-star Mount St. Joseph (Md.) defenseman Henry Clark, who recently announced his commitment to Utah.
Clark becomes the latest MIAA recruit to head west, joining a 2027 class that already includes six ranked prospects.
A Program Built on Consistency and Championships
McMinn has turned Utah into a model of sustained success. The Utes have finished with double-digit wins in three of their four ASUN seasons, twice recording 12-win campaigns. Their conference record is even more striking: 32–4 in ASUN play, including regular season and tournament games.
Utah has reached the ASUN championship game all four years, winning the conference title twice and earning two NCAA Tournament appearances. The Utes have also gained attention for challenging non-conference schedules and frequent road trips to elite lacrosse venues nationwide.
Why Clark Chose Utah
Clark said his decision was driven by both athletic and campus experience.
“I wanted a big-school atmosphere,” Clark said. “The program feels like a community, the coaches are great, and I love the style of play.”
That “community” extends to game days. Utah’s home facility offers a dedicated lacrosse venue with mountain views surrounding the field, creating one of the most scenic settings in college lacrosse.
A Potential MIAA–Utah Pipeline
Clark joins a growing list of Baltimore-area players looking west for opportunity. As Utah continues to perform like a national up-and-comer, the Utes may see more MIAA recruits follow in his footsteps.
For now, Clark hopes to help elevate both of his teams — finishing strong with Mount St. Joseph while competing at the highest level in Salt Lake City.