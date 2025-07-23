Mount St. Joseph Attack Josh Longwell Commits to Wagner
When it comes to announcements on this page regarding MIAA lacrosse players making college commitments, it isn't every day in which such a student-athlete choses a program that doesn't have much of a history recruiting the MIAA.
Wagner Beats the Odds In Securing Commitment From MSJ's Josh Longwell
Ditto for one deciding on a school whose lacrosse coach recently completed his first season as the head man. That said, 2026 Mount St. Joe attackman Josh Longwell has the honor of being a recent commit for which both are the case. And, without a doubt, he likely has hopes of being a "pioneer" in getting a pipeline for his program going with the MIAA and helping them get to much higher levels under their coach. Of course, after hopefully doing the same with the latter at MSJ with Coach Tyler Reid running the show. Josh has chosen to head to Staten Island, New York, and play for the Wagner University Seahawks and Coach Will Fox.
Will Fox Is Building for the Future at Wagner
Coach Fox came to Wagner after playing a part, as an assistant coach, in Sacred Heart getting to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. Before that, he spent three years on Coach Joe Breschi's staff at North Carolina.
Upon Fox's arrival, he inherited a Seahawks program that only won one contest in 2024. While Wagner finished with the same number of victories this past spring as a member of the newly-reformed Northeast Athletic Conference(NEC), improvement was definitely shown. Their win came against conference-contending squad LIU. In addition, four of their losses were by one goal apiece. That included one in double overtime.
If 2025 is a sign of what is to come for Seahawks lacrosse with Fox, more wins and better records are likely right around the corner. Including while Josh is involved with the program.
Congratulations to the Longwell Family
Many congrats and best of luck to Josh Longwell! Josh definitely is one of the people showing a lot of confidence in his future program's current lacrosse leader. He says that playing for Fox, as well as being in New York City, are the two main reasons why he selected Wagner as the place to continue his lacrosse career.