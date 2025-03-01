MPSSAA 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament: Top Contenders Advance to Semifinals
The MPSSAA 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament is heating up as the quarterfinals wrapped up with dominant performances across multiple weight classes. With Urbana, Linganore, Clarksburg, and Walt Whitman leading the charge, the stage is now set for an exciting semifinal round as top-seeded wrestlers look to punch their ticket to the finals.
Teams with the Most Wrestlers Advancing to Semifinals
Linganore (7)
Clarksburg (6)
Walt Whitman (6)
Urbana (5)
Col. Zadok Magruder (5)
Tuscarora (5)
Northwest (4)
With multiple top-seeded wrestlers still in contention, these programs have positioned themselves well for a strong finish.
Quarterfinal Highlights: Lower Weights Dominate Early Matches
At 106 pounds, Damian DuChez (Urbana, 36-3) showcased his technical skills with a 19-4 tech fall over Trey Covey (Linganore, 25-16). Paul Fitzpatrick IV (Oakdale, 29-2) narrowly edged Logan Ardinger (South Hagerstown, 20-6) in a 9-7 decision.
At 113 pounds, Josh Arthur (Linganore, 33-3) continued his dominant season with a 16-0 tech fall victory. Jabasie Trice (Walt Whitman, 36-3) followed suit, also winning by tech fall.
In the 120-pound bracket, Sava Makarov (Col. Zadok Magruder, 31-2) made quick work of his opponent, pinning Jayden Lassiter (Linganore, 25-12) in just 45 seconds.
Middleweight Division Sees Close Contests
At 126 pounds, top-seeded Brennan Considine (Linganore, 39-1) pinned Eshel Cohen-Zamir (Walter Johnson, 15-22) in just 39 seconds. Wyatt Flook (Tuscarora, 36-11) won a close 4-3 decision to move into the semifinals.
The 132-pound weight class featured another standout performance from Tuscarora’s Cooper Cammarata (41-3), who secured a 17-1 tech fall victory. Jimmy Messer (Col. Zadok Magruder, 31-4) added another tech fall win for his team.
At 138 pounds, Chris Lindstrom (Walt Whitman, 33-4) continued his dominant run with a 15-0 tech fall victory, while Tommy Peluso (Quince Orchard, 37-5) pinned Quinn Weaver (James Hubert Blake, 24-7) in 3:56.
Upper Weight Classes Feature Showdowns Between Top Contenders
The 144-pound and 150-pound divisions featured Clarksburg’s Owen Pelaez (39-0) and Tuscarora’s Chase Wheeler (41-4), both securing dominant technical fall victories to advance.
At 157 pounds, Logan Brown (Northwest, 36-3) continued his impressive season with an 18-3 tech fall victory.
In the 165-pound bracket, top seed Ian Tumi (Frederick, 35-1) pinned Jacob Sottile (North Hagerstown, 14-10) in just over a minute.
Heavyweights Close Out the Night in Style
At 190 pounds, Vince Corso (Urbana, 40-1) made a statement, winning by tech fall (19-3). James Zimmerman (James Hubert Blake, 30-5) also advanced with a first-period pin.
The 215-pound weight class saw top seed Brendan Hubbard (Gov. Thomas Johnson, 42-0) maintain his perfect season with a 15-second pin, while Joao Guerra (Winston Churchill, 37-2) earned another quick pin victory.
Finally, at 285 pounds, Tuscarora’s Oscar Murcia (37-8) and Gaithersburg’s Nayenecke Ituka (18-3) moved on with hard-fought decisions.
Looking Ahead: Semifinal Showdowns Await
With several top-ranked wrestlers still alive, the MPSSAA 4A West semifinals are shaping up to be a must-watch round. With powerhouse teams like Linganore, Urbana, Clarksburg, and Walt Whitman leading the way, expect high-intensity battles as wrestlers compete for a shot at the regional championship and a chance to qualify for states.
For full brackets and updates, visit the MPSSAA Wrestling Championships.
Full Quarterfinal Results
106
Quarterfinal - Damian DuChez (Urbana) 36-3 won by tech fall over Trey Covey (Linganore) 25-16 (TF-1.5 2:00 (19-4))
Quarterfinal - Cooper Bunting (Northwest) 35-7 won by major decision over Hunter Herz (Col. Zadok Magruder) 26-7 (MD 16-3)
Quarterfinal - Amanuel Fisahaye (Clarksburg) 33-9 won by fall over Noah Reising-Rubli (Walt Whitman) 26-10 (Fall 5:56)
Quarterfinal - Paul Fitzpatrick IV (Oakdale) 29-2 won by decision over Logan Ardinger (South Hagerstown) 20-6 (Dec 9-7)
113
Quarterfinal - Josh Arthur (Linganore) 33-3 won by tech fall over Eli Moy (James Hubert Blake) 24-14 (TF-1.5 2:34 (16-0))
Quarterfinal - Isaiah Brewster (Seneca Valley) 33-3 won by major decision over Collin Murphy (Col. Zadok Magruder) 29-6 (MD 13-4)
Quarterfinal - Jabasie Trice (Walt Whitman) 36-3 won by tech fall over Kyle Osborn (Northwest) 29-14 (TF-1.5 5:15 (17-0))
Quarterfinal - Gabe Helmen (Urbana) 36-6 won by fall over Aaron Fisahaye (Clarksburg) 29-17 (Fall 4:46)
120
Quarterfinal - Sava Makarov (Col. Zadok Magruder) 31-2 won by fall over Jayden Lassiter (Linganore) 25-12 (Fall 0:45)
Quarterfinal - Brody Matson (James Hubert Blake) 26-6 won by major decision over Ryan Wheeler (Tuscarora) 31-16 (MD 12-3)
Quarterfinal - David Dansou (Clarksburg) 35-6 won by tech fall over Reese Davis (Gov. Thomas Johnson) 28-14 (TF-1.5 5:29 (19-3))
Quarterfinal - Harry Spadoni (Quince Orchard) 34-5 won by fall over Finn Dunston (Rockville) 29-9 (Fall 0:37)
126
Quarterfinal - Brennan Considine (Linganore) 39-1 won by fall over Eshel Cohen-Zamir (Walter Johnson) 15-22 (Fall 0:39)
Quarterfinal - Colin Smith (Winston Churchill) 32-9 won by fall over Auggie Dandenault (Northwest) 21-13 (Fall 4:36)
Quarterfinal - Wyatt Flook (Tuscarora) 36-11 won by decision over Jonathan Htut (Frederick) 17-15 (Dec 4-3)
Quarterfinal - Solomon Randall (Walt Whitman) 36-2 won by tech fall over Kyle Courchaine (Urbana) 21-18 (TF-1.5 2:46 (17-1))
132
Quarterfinal - Cooper Cammarata (Tuscarora) 41-3 won by tech fall over Joseph Cecil (Seneca Valley) 17-17 (TF-1.5 1:19 (17-1))
Quarterfinal - Damian Melendez (Rockville) 26-5 won by decision over Adan Magnas (Walt Whitman) 30-7 (Dec 11-6)
Quarterfinal - JJ Andrews (Sherwood) 29-10 won by fall over Lincoln Zirk (Linganore) 23-14 (Fall 4:41)
Quarterfinal - Jimmy Messer (Col. Zadok Magruder) 31-4 won by tech fall over Jake Green (Oakdale) 27-12 (TF-1.5 2:00 (17-2))
138
Quarterfinal - Neil Sharma (Col. Zadok Magruder) 33-2 won by tech fall over Daniel Miranda (Rockville) 22-15 (TF-1.5 4:32 (16-1))
Quarterfinal - Jeremy Kwon (Winston Churchill) 33-7 won by decision over JJ Hathaway (Oakdale) 24-17 (Dec 7-6)
Quarterfinal - Tommy Peluso (Quince Orchard) 37-5 won by fall over Quinn Weaver (James Hubert Blake) 24-7 (Fall 3:56)
Quarterfinal - Chris Lindstrom (Walt Whitman) 33-4 won by tech fall over Austin Flook (Tuscarora) 31-16 (TF-1.5 3:09 (15-0))
144
Quarterfinal - Chase Wheeler (Tuscarora) 41-4 won by fall over Ethan Watson (Quince Orchard) 22-15 (Fall 3:55)
Quarterfinal - Cash Wheat (Linganore) 32-4 won by fall over Mason Hu (Winston Churchill) 30-10 (Fall 2:49)
Quarterfinal - Matthew Hobbs (Walt Whitman) 35-4 won by decision over Lucas Canales (Clarksburg) 29-15 (Dec 7-0)
Quarterfinal - Dillon Estabrook (Rockville) 30-3 won by major decision over Jack Mott (Frederick) 23-8 (MD 11-3)
150
Quarterfinal - Owen Pelaez (Clarksburg) 39-0 won by tech fall over Paul Ngolle (South Hagerstown) 15-11 (TF-1.5 2:19 (15-0))
Quarterfinal - Zahid Shujaee (James Hubert Blake) 28-3 won by decision over Justin Rommel (Walt Whitman) 30-7 (Dec 9-2)
Quarterfinal - Samuel Potter (Walter Johnson) 33-7 won by decision over Jacob Mostowski (Oakdale) 25-13 (Dec 10-4)
Quarterfinal - Victor Guerra (Frederick) 32-4 won by fall over Reilly Herron (Tuscarora) 23-21 (Fall 1:39)
157
Quarterfinal - Connor Flickinger (Sherwood) 30-5 won by major decision over Noah Zhang (Winston Churchill) 22-14 (MD 11-2)
Quarterfinal - Gavin Hill (Quince Orchard) 25-6 won by decision over Noah Smith (Clarksburg) 27-17 (Dec 5-0)
Quarterfinal - Marty Sandy (Oakdale) 34-5 won by major decision over Arshad Shujaee (James Hubert Blake) 21-11 (MD 10-0)
Quarterfinal - Logan Brown (Northwest) 36-3 won by tech fall over Ramon Espin (Frederick) 20-13 (TF-1.5 3:50 (18-3))
165
Quarterfinal - Ian Tumi (Frederick) 35-1 won by fall over Jacob Sottile (North Hagerstown) 14-10 (Fall 1:03)
Quarterfinal - Adam Bazyluk (Winston Churchill) 27-9 won by decision over Filippos Kakos (Walter Johnson) 29-9 (Dec 4-1)
Quarterfinal - Andrew Zapata (Rockville) 22-10 won by fall over Carter Kuhar (Urbana) 33-10 (Fall 2:50)
Quarterfinal - Peyton Pickett (Linganore) 37-4 won by major decision over Mohamed Lahai (James Hubert Blake) 18-9 (MD 10-2)
175
Quarterfinal - Jordan Alexiev (Walter Johnson) 27-9 won by major decision over Aidan Kuhn (Rockville) 8-13 (MD 21-9)
Quarterfinal - Ziya Khozhugov (Watkins Mill) 22-5 won by fall over Tommy Trenkamp (Winston Churchill) 19-5 (Fall 3:35)
Quarterfinal - Adrian Johnson (Northwest) 20-15 won by decision over Jaedin Seck (Seneca Valley) 28-11 (Dec 7-5)
Quarterfinal - Brendan Heyer (Sherwood) 24-6 won by tech fall over Darrion Clemmons (Gaithersburg) 15-12 (TF-1.5 3:47 (17-1))
190
Quarterfinal - Vince Corso (Urbana) 40-1 won by tech fall over Shane Kelly (Col. Zadok Magruder) 10-7 (TF-1.5 3:03 (19-3))
Quarterfinal - Komivi Amouzou (Seneca Valley) 25-13 won by fall over Jermey Lemus (Gov. Thomas Johnson) 20-19 (Fall 3:19)
Quarterfinal - Daniel Boger (Sherwood) 18-17 won by fall over Mason Gladhill (Oakdale) 25-14 (Fall 4:19)
Quarterfinal - James Zimmerman (James Hubert Blake) 30-5 won by fall over Bennett Mayne (North Hagerstown) 15-18 (Fall 1:21)
215
Quarterfinal - Brendan Hubbard (Gov. Thomas Johnson) 42-0 won by fall over Myles Hopkins (Sherwood) 14-22 (Fall 0:15)
Quarterfinal - Sam Oji (Tuscarora) 34-14 won by fall over Connor Bunting (Northwest) 20-11 (Fall 0:54)
Quarterfinal - Alex Tortolani (Linganore) 28-9 won by decision over Kauser Kaiser (Oakdale) 17-15 (Dec 2-0)
Quarterfinal - Joao Guerra (Winston Churchill) 37-2 won by fall over Somgolie Umeozulu (Gaithersburg) 15-10 (Fall 2:47)
285
Quarterfinal - Oscar Murcia (Tuscarora) 37-8 won by fall over Alejandro Marquez Garcia (James Hubert Blake) 15-16 (Fall 2:46)
Quarterfinal - Amani Opon (Gov. Thomas Johnson) 28-8 won by fall over Andy Boshnick (Walt Whitman) 36-6 (Fall 3:24)
Quarterfinal - TJ Bon (Oakdale) 18-8 won by decision over Tristan Cabugwas (Quince Orchard) 31-9 (Dec 7-6)
Quarterfinal - Nayenecke Ituka (Gaithersburg) 18-3 won by decision over Daniel Gershon (Walter Johnson) 32-5 (Dec 7-2)