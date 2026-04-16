Record-Setting Football Coach Sentenced to Federal Prison

Lawrence Earl Smith Jr., who enjoyed a record-setting career as Baltimore Dunbar’s football coach, was sentenced Wednesday to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, in connection with wire fraud and tax evasion charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Smith Pleaded Guilty Last Year

Smith pleaded guilty to wire fraud in October 2025. According to the release, while working as a Baltimore City Schools police officer, Smith submitted fraudulent overtime slips and received more than $200,000 for time that he never worked. He also evaded paying more than $60,000 in federal income taxes.

As part of the sentence, Smith, 52, must pay $215,632 in restitution to Baltimore City Schools and $61,233 to the IRS.

Sentencing Brings Closure to a Case Which Dates Back to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The sentencing brings to an end a case that dates back to overtime payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial subpoenas were issued in 2022, Smith was indicted in 2023, and he pleaded guilty last fall.

Smith Enjoyed Unprecedented Championship Success Prior to His Legal Issues

Smith spent 16 seasons at the storied Baltimore City school, compiling a 169-23 record and winning a record-tying eight state titles. Dunbar won its final 26 games under Smith, going 13-0 in back-to-back 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Smith was named Dunbar’s head coach in 2007 after former head coach Ben Eaton died unexpectedly just before the start of the season. Dunbar was the defending state champion when Smith inherited the team and proceeded to guide the program to five state titles in his first six seasons (2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012). Dunbar added additional state titles under Smith in 2017, 2021 and 2022.

A reported locker room hazing incident in 2013 resulted in a one-year coaching suspension for Smith, which was overturned on appeal. He returned to the sidelines midway through the 2014 season and remained the head coach through the first two contests of the 2023 season.

Neither game Smith coached in 2023 was completed. The opener against Loyola Blakefield ended before halftime when gunshots were heard near the stadium. The team’s second game was canceled due to lightning. Michael Carter, who also stepped in as head coach to start the 2014 season, took over the following week and guided the Poets to a third straight state title in 2023.