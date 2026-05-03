Riverdale Baptist Boys Basketball Coach Rob Garner Steps Down; Fairfax Christian's James Parker Jr. Hired

There’s been a shift in power at the Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Rob Garner Steps Away After One Season at Riverdale Baptist

Rob Garner has opted to step down as the school’s boys’ head basketball coach.

Garner Reflects on His Decision

“It was totally my decision to not return to RBS,” Garner told High School On SI. “Although there’s a lot I could say but I’m just gonna say I knew in my heart RBS wasn’t the place for me.”

Garner guided the Crusaders to a 15-11 record during his lone season coaching at the Prince George’s County, Maryland private school.

A Local Coaching Veteran

Garner, a Prince George’s County, Maryland native, played at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland and has served as the head coach at various schools throughout the county including Friendly High School, Wise High School and Gwynn Park High School.

“So I’m a free agent for coaching now,” said Garner, a 1991 Potomac High School graduate who played college basketball at the University of Texas and the University of Delaware.

Riverdale Baptist Finds Its Replacement

Fairfax Christian School (Dulles, Virginia) head coach James Parker, Jr. announced on social media that he will become the new head coach at Riverdale Baptist School.

“Proud to announce that I have accepted the Head Varsity Basketball Coach position at Riverdale Baptist,” Parker said in an Instagram post. “I am excited for what this new opportunity will bring for our family. I look forward to planting roots at Riverdale and keeping the long-standing tradition of Christian excellence and winning both on and off the court!”

Winning Track Record at Fairfax Christian

Fairfax Christian went 30-5 in 2025, under Parker, after getting of to a 14-0 start. The team reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division II state championship game, where it fell to Miller School of Albemarle. Parker posted a record of 210-69 in eight seasons as the head coach of the Cardinals. He was also a two-time winner of the National Christian Schools Athletic Association (NCSAA) National Coach of the Year Award,

A Program With Notable Alumni

Michael Beasley, who was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2008 NBA Draft, and Tennessee State University head coach Nolan Smith, who was chosen with the No. 21 overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft, are among Riverdale Baptist School’s most notable alumni.