Saints Peter & Paul's Daniel Schwaninger to Continue Lacrosse Career at Penn State Harrisburg

Not long ago, we featured former St. Paul's School midfielder Leland Kimball, who is headed to Penn State Harrisburg to continue his lacrosse career. Now, another recent graduate from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) ranks is set to join him.

From Easton to Harrisburg

Saints Peter & Paul School defenseman Daniel Schwaninger has committed to Penn State Harrisburg, where he will be part of the program's first season competing at the NCAA Division III level in the United East Conference.

Why Penn State Harrisburg Stood Out

The Nittany Lions are led by head coach Tom Gravante, who spent 28 seasons building the lacrosse program at Mount St. Mary's University. During his tenure at The Mount, Gravante recruited and coached numerous players from the MIAA, and that pipeline appears poised to continue at Penn State Harrisburg.

Schwaninger arrives after helping Saints Peter & Paul capture a second consecutive MIAA B Conference championship this spring. The Sabres secured the title in dramatic fashion, winning the championship game in overtime.

For Schwaninger, Penn State Harrisburg checked several important boxes.

Building Something New

He was looking for a smaller college where he could continue both his academic and athletic pursuits. He also appreciated the time Gravante and his staff invested in building a relationship with him throughout the recruiting process.

Learning From a Proven Coach

Schwaninger said he is excited to continue developing as a player under the coaching staff while helping establish the foundation of a new era for the program.

The opportunity to be part of Penn State Harrisburg's first Division III team also carried special significance.

Championship Experience Meets a Fresh Challenge

After experiencing championship success at Saints Peter & Paul, Schwaninger is eager to embrace a new challenge. He understands that launching a program into a new level of competition will require commitment and hard work from everyone involved, and he is looking forward to helping shape that process.

Away from the field, Schwaninger plans to pursue a degree in business.

Preparing for the Next Chapter

As Penn State Harrisburg prepares for its inaugural Division III campaign, Schwaninger will have the opportunity to help lay the groundwork for the program's future while continuing a lacrosse journey that already includes back-to-back conference championships at the high school level.