Sean Tracy steps down as boys basketball head coach at Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Longtime Bethesda-Chevy Chase boys basketball head coach Sean Tracy is stepping down.
Tracy, a former B-CC student-athlete, announced his departure from the Maryland boys high school basketball program on April 8 via social media.
“As I step down from my role as varsity basketball coach, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to this incredible community,” Tracy posted on Facebook. “Coaching here has been a dream come true and one of the most rewarding chapters of my life. The memories we’ve shared together both on and off the court will stay with me forever.”
Tracy, who graduated from the Bullis School in 2002, has accepted a position as a teacher at his alma mater according to a source familiar with the situation.
During his tenure at B-CC, Tracy acquired numerous team and personal accolades including Coach of the Year honors in 2015.
He coached 13 varsity seasons from 2012-2025 and led the Battlin’ Barons to a multitude of titles including the CKA Holiday Tournament championship, Maryland 4A West Regional championship and the MCPS 4A South Division championship. B-CC was also a Maryland 4A state finalist on his watch.
Tracy, who was a scholar-athlete at B-CC from 1997-2000, played football and basketball during his high school days in Montgomery County. He left B-CC for Bullis and spent time honing his craft on the basketball court at the Potomac private school. He played four years of college basketball at Drake University and was team captain his senior year.
During the 2001-02 campaign, Tracy was named Co-MVP and earned first team All-Independent Athletic Conference and All-Montgomery County honors while leading Bullis to a 23-4 record and second straight IAC crown.
“Though I’m moving on to my alma mater, Bullis, I will always be a Baron at heart and be a proud supporter of the Blue & Gold, and this community,” he concluded. “The future is bright, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for all of you.”