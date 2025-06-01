High School

Severn's Jack Fowler Commits to Gettysburg Lacrosse, Extending MIAA Pipeline

Fowler becomes the fourth straight Severn School standout to join Gettysburg, furthering a proven MIAA-to-Bullets recruiting connection under Coach Peter Toner

Al Franyo

Severn's Jack Fowler has announced his commitment to the Gettysburg men's lacrosse team.
Gettysburg’s MIAA Pipeline Continues With Severn’s Jack Fowler

Recently, several college lacrosse programs in the Keystone State have experienced notable success — and many of them have benefited from the contributions of MIAA athletes. Among these programs, Gettysburg College continues to lead the way in recruiting from the MIAA, particularly Severn School.

Severn to Gettysburg: A Four-Year Recruiting Streak

Gettysburg’s connection to Severn has remained consistent in recent years. This past season, one former Admiral was a sophomore on the Bullets' roster, and two more were freshmen. A rising senior from the Class of 2025 is set to join the program next fall. Now, Severn has once again extended its influence — defensive midfielder Jack Fowler (Class of 2026) has committed to Gettysburg, making him the fourth straight Admiral to choose the Bullets.

A Division III Powerhouse on the Rise

Gettysburg Lacrosse, a Division III powerhouse for more than three decades, has a decorated history that includes numerous Centennial Conference championships, deep NCAA Tournament runs, and three national championship game appearances. Under head coach Peter Toner, who has led the Bullets to three NCAA appearances in his first four seasons, the program is firmly on a championship trajectory.

Why Jack Fowler Chose Gettysburg

Fowler cited his connection with Coach Toner, the team culture, and Gettysburg’s competitive drive as key factors in his decision. The campus, town, and proximity to home also played a role in his commitment.

Congratulations to Jack Fowler and his family. From helping build momentum in the early stages of Coach Keegan Wilkinson’s tenure at Severn to now joining one of Division III's most tradition-rich programs, Fowler looks poised to make his mark. Could Gettysburg’s long-awaited national title arrive during his tenure?

