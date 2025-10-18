Sidwell Friends’ Highly Touted Guard Autumn Fleary Commits
When we spoke with Sidwell Friends’ Autumn Fleary a few weeks ago, the Baltimore native who’s ranked among the top floor generals in the senior class talked about some of her favorite players, saying, “I love watching Hanna Hidalgo at Notre Dame. I love the way she approaches the game with her attitude and demeanor. I see a lot of similarities in the way we both play… And Maddy McDaniel at South Carolina set such a high standard for me to follow with Team Takeover.”
Fleary is poised to matchup against some of her favorite players
She’ll soon get to match up with them in college next fall, announcing today that she committed to play at Duke, choosing the Blue Devils over North Carolina, LSU and UCLA.
With the Blue Devils she will play for Team USA head coach Kara Lawson
Duke coach Kara Lawson, who also serves as the head coach of the U.S. women’s national team, has also secured commitments from top ranked 2026 prospects Sanai Green, Taylor Sofilkanich and Bella Flemings.
Duke 'felt like family'
“I chose Duke because it truly felt like family," Fleary told ESPN. “Coach Kara Lawson and her staff are incredible people who care deeply about their players on and off the court. The team's culture, identity, and drive to win align perfectly with who I am as a person and as an athlete. I know Duke will push me to grow both academically and athletically and prepare me for the next level.”
Fleared starred at Baltimore's McDonogh School before matriculating to Sidwell Friends
Fleary earned Baltimore Sun Player of the Year honors as a freshman and sophomore at McDonogh School before transferring to Sidwell, where she proceeded to earn Washington Post First Team All-Met honors and helped lead the Quakers to D.C. State Athletic Association and Independent School League championships. In the 67-62 win over Bullis in the ISL title game, she scored 29 points.
A strong summer with Team Takeover boosted her stock even more
She followed that up with a sensational summer, leading her Team Takeover squad to the Nike EYBL National Championship while averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
The future Blue Devil is now free to focus on senior season goals
With her college decision out of the way, she can now focus on her senior season goals.
“I want to win a conference, state and national championship,” Fleary told High School on SI in late September. “Individually, I want to be named the D.C. Player of the Year, the Gatorade National Player of the Year and be named to the McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American teams and the USA Hoops Summit squad.”