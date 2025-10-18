High School

Sidwell Friends’ Highly Touted Guard Autumn Fleary Commits

The Baltimore native and former McDonogh standout — one of the nation’s top point guards — chose Duke over North Carolina, LSU and UCLA after leading Team Takeover to a Nike EYBL national title

Alejandro Danois

Sidwell Friends girls basketball star Autumn Fleary has announced her commitment to Duke University.
Sidwell Friends girls basketball star Autumn Fleary has announced her commitment to Duke University. / Sidwell Friends Girls Basketball

When we spoke with Sidwell Friends’ Autumn Fleary a few weeks ago, the Baltimore native who’s ranked among the top floor generals in the senior class talked about some of her favorite players, saying, “I love watching Hanna Hidalgo at Notre Dame. I love the way she approaches the game with her attitude and demeanor. I see a lot of similarities in the way we both play… And Maddy McDaniel at South Carolina set such a high standard for me to follow with Team Takeover.”

Fleary is poised to matchup against some of her favorite players

She’ll soon get to match up with them in college next fall, announcing today that she committed to play at Duke, choosing the Blue Devils over North Carolina, LSU and UCLA.

With the Blue Devils she will play for Team USA head coach Kara Lawson

Duke coach Kara Lawson, who also serves as the head coach of the U.S. women’s national team, has also secured commitments from top ranked 2026 prospects Sanai Green, Taylor Sofilkanich and Bella Flemings. 

Duke 'felt like family'

“I chose Duke because it truly felt like family," Fleary told ESPN. “Coach Kara Lawson and her staff are incredible people who care deeply about their players on and off the court. The team's culture, identity, and drive to win align perfectly with who I am as a person and as an athlete. I know Duke will push me to grow both academically and athletically and prepare me for the next level.”

Fleared starred at Baltimore's McDonogh School before matriculating to Sidwell Friends

Fleary earned Baltimore Sun Player of the Year honors as a freshman and sophomore at McDonogh School before transferring to Sidwell, where she proceeded to earn Washington Post First Team All-Met honors and helped lead the Quakers to D.C. State Athletic Association and Independent School League championships. In the 67-62 win over Bullis in the ISL title game, she scored 29 points. 

A strong summer with Team Takeover boosted her stock even more

She followed that up with a sensational summer, leading her Team Takeover squad to the Nike EYBL National Championship while averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The future Blue Devil is now free to focus on senior season goals

With her college decision out of the way, she can now focus on her senior season goals. 

“I want to win a conference, state and national championship,” Fleary told High School on SI in late September. “Individually, I want to be named the D.C. Player of the Year, the Gatorade National Player of the Year and be named to the McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American teams and the USA Hoops Summit squad.”

Published
Alejandro Danois
ALEJANDRO DANOIS

Alejandro Danois is a freelance sports writer, documentary film producer and the author of the critically acclaimed book The Boys of Dunbar: A Story of Love, Hope and Basketball. His feature stories have been published by The New York Times, ESPN, Bleacher Report, The Baltimore Sun, Ebony Magazine, The Los Angeles Times, Sporting News and SLAM Magazine, The Baltimore Banner and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, among others. He began writing for High School On SI in 2024.

Home/Maryland