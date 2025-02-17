High School

St. Frances, Glenelg Country and Mount de Sales capture titles at IAAM Basketball Championships

SFA added to its massive girls basketball trophy case with another A Conference crown, while the Dragons and Sailors break through in the B and C Conferences, respectively

Shelby Lewis helped Mount de Sales Academy claim its first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) title Sunday evening. The Carnegie Mellon University finished with 12 points as the Sailors defeated Notre Dame Prep in overtime in the B Conference final at Howard Community College.
The St. Frances Academy girls basketball added another line to its dynastic resume Sunday,. The Panthers, ranked No. 4 in the SI on High Schools Maryland rankings, won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title with a 62-54 victory over Our Lady of Mount Carmel at Howard Community College. 

After rolling through the regular season and semifinal, the Panthers (23-4 overall) withstood the upstart Cougars to win their record 14th title. It was their first championship since 2020 when the Baltimore (Md.) private school completed a “five-peat.”

While St. Frances added to its massive trophy case, Glenelg Country School and Mount de Sales Academy finally gained championship status. Mount de Sales (24-6) outlasted Notre Dame Prep (17-5) in overtime, 54-52, for the B title while Glenelg Country School (14-8) atoned for a loss in the 2024 C final with a 47-38 win over Concordia Prep (15-7). 

Here are all-tournament teams as selected by Derek Toney.

A CONFERENCE

Most Outstanding Player - Heidi Williams, St. Frances Academy

Williams was the steady presence for a balanced St. Frances squad. The 6-foot senior forward had 11 points in the title match as St. Frances completed a perfect league run (18-0). The University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) recruit poured in a game-best 23 points in a semifinal win over St. Timothy’s School.

All-tournament team

Amora Alston, St. Frances Academy, Sr., guard

Monet Edwards, St. Frances Academy, Jr., guard

Mariah Handy, St. Timothy’s School, Sr., forward

Arianna Harris-Mott, St. Vincent Pallotti, Sr., center/forward

Jaylah King, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Fr., guard

B CONFERENCE

Most Outstanding Player - Shelby Lewis, Mount de Sales Academy

After becoming the sixth Mount de Sales player to reach 1,000 career points last month, Lewis capped her career with a long-awaited title. The 6-foot-1 post finished 12 points and was solid on the boards as the Sailors recovered from a blown 15-point lead in regulation to win in overtime. The Carnegie Mellon University commit finished with 18 points in a semifinal win over Severn School. 

All-tournament team

Kate Carroll, Mount de Sales Academy, Jr., post

Mackenzie Conley, Mount de Sales Academy, Sr., wing

Layla Epps, Severn School, Jr., guard

Stacey Giannpoulos, Notre Dame Prep, Fr., guard/forward

Pieper McCue, John Carroll School, Jr., center

C CONFERENCE

Most Outstanding Player - Kayden McDaniel, Glenelg Country School

A year after struggling in the second half of last year’s C final, McDaniel put Glenelg Country School on her back in Sunday’s title game. The 5-foot-4 guard scored 12 of her 24 points in the final quarter as the Dragons claimed their first title. McDaniel had 22 points in the semifinals.

All-tournament team 

Kamryn Callahan, Concordia Prep, Jr., center

Ella Dyer, Glenelg Country School, Jr., guard

Laila Robinson, Garrison Forest School, So., guard

Alexis White, Glenelg Country School, So., guard

Sophie Zirkin, Park School, Sr., guard

