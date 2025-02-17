St. Frances, Glenelg Country and Mount de Sales capture titles at IAAM Basketball Championships
The St. Frances Academy girls basketball added another line to its dynastic resume Sunday,. The Panthers, ranked No. 4 in the SI on High Schools Maryland rankings, won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title with a 62-54 victory over Our Lady of Mount Carmel at Howard Community College.
After rolling through the regular season and semifinal, the Panthers (23-4 overall) withstood the upstart Cougars to win their record 14th title. It was their first championship since 2020 when the Baltimore (Md.) private school completed a “five-peat.”
While St. Frances added to its massive trophy case, Glenelg Country School and Mount de Sales Academy finally gained championship status. Mount de Sales (24-6) outlasted Notre Dame Prep (17-5) in overtime, 54-52, for the B title while Glenelg Country School (14-8) atoned for a loss in the 2024 C final with a 47-38 win over Concordia Prep (15-7).
Here are all-tournament teams as selected by Derek Toney.
A CONFERENCE
Most Outstanding Player - Heidi Williams, St. Frances Academy
Williams was the steady presence for a balanced St. Frances squad. The 6-foot senior forward had 11 points in the title match as St. Frances completed a perfect league run (18-0). The University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) recruit poured in a game-best 23 points in a semifinal win over St. Timothy’s School.
All-tournament team
Amora Alston, St. Frances Academy, Sr., guard
Monet Edwards, St. Frances Academy, Jr., guard
Mariah Handy, St. Timothy’s School, Sr., forward
Arianna Harris-Mott, St. Vincent Pallotti, Sr., center/forward
Jaylah King, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Fr., guard
B CONFERENCE
Most Outstanding Player - Shelby Lewis, Mount de Sales Academy
After becoming the sixth Mount de Sales player to reach 1,000 career points last month, Lewis capped her career with a long-awaited title. The 6-foot-1 post finished 12 points and was solid on the boards as the Sailors recovered from a blown 15-point lead in regulation to win in overtime. The Carnegie Mellon University commit finished with 18 points in a semifinal win over Severn School.
All-tournament team
Kate Carroll, Mount de Sales Academy, Jr., post
Mackenzie Conley, Mount de Sales Academy, Sr., wing
Layla Epps, Severn School, Jr., guard
Stacey Giannpoulos, Notre Dame Prep, Fr., guard/forward
Pieper McCue, John Carroll School, Jr., center
C CONFERENCE
Most Outstanding Player - Kayden McDaniel, Glenelg Country School
A year after struggling in the second half of last year’s C final, McDaniel put Glenelg Country School on her back in Sunday’s title game. The 5-foot-4 guard scored 12 of her 24 points in the final quarter as the Dragons claimed their first title. McDaniel had 22 points in the semifinals.
All-tournament team
Kamryn Callahan, Concordia Prep, Jr., center
Ella Dyer, Glenelg Country School, Jr., guard
Laila Robinson, Garrison Forest School, So., guard
Alexis White, Glenelg Country School, So., guard
Sophie Zirkin, Park School, Sr., guard