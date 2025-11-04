St. Mary’s (MD) Midfielder Pierson Andrews Commits to Palm Beach Atlantic
One of the most encouraging recent trends in MIAA lacrosse recruiting has been the growing number of players committing to college programs in Florida. What makes this storyline even more impressive is the diversity of institutions — from powerhouse Sunshine State Conference programs to emerging Division II schools — attracting Maryland prep talent.
Among those joining the movement is St. Mary’s 2026 midfielder Pierson Andrews, who committed on September 29 to play for Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA) and new head coach Dan Carson.
Palm Beach Atlantic: A Program on the Rise
The Palm Beach Atlantic Sailfish men’s lacrosse program is still in its early stages at the Division II level, having launched in 2018, but it’s quickly earning respect.
In 2024, the Sailfish posted their first winning season in program history and scored a signature win over Embry-Riddle, a top-four team in the Sunshine State Conference (SSC). PBA also narrowly lost to Lynn and Rollins — the SSC’s No. 2 and No. 3 seeds — with both games decided by a single goal, including one in double overtime.
The next big goal for PBA is clear: qualify for the SSC Tournament and continue establishing itself as a top-tier regional contender.
Coach Dan Carson Brings Proven Experience
Coach Dan Carson took over the program this year after four successful seasons at Messiah University in Central Pennsylvania. During his tenure there, the Falcons finished in the top four of the MAC Commonwealth Conference three times, including a 12-6 record and a semifinal appearance in 2024.
Before Messiah, Carson spent four seasons with the Air Force Falcons, where he served as both associate head coach and offensive coordinator. During that stretch, Air Force compiled a winning overall record and went 16-6 in Southern Conference play, highlighted by the 2017 SoCon Tournament title and an NCAA postseason appearance.
Andrews Finds the Right Fit in West Palm Beach
For Pierson Andrews, choosing Palm Beach Atlantic was as much about people as it was about the program.
“First of all, I chose PBA because of Coach Carson,” Andrews said. “The two of us quickly got connected, and I believe in his vision and coaching style. I know he’ll help me grow both as a player and as a person.”
Andrews also cited Palm Beach Atlantic’s Rinker College of Business, which features a new state-of-the-art facility set for completion in 2026, as a major academic draw.
“The school has strong academics and an incredible location,” he added. “Being close to the beaches and surrounded by so many opportunities makes it a perfect fit.”
Maryland Connections Fuel the Future
The Maryland pipeline to PBA is real — and growing. Former Sailfish player Gunnar Gebelein, a Maryland native, now serves on the PBA coaching staff, further strengthening the program’s ties to MIAA lacrosse.
Coach Carson has already landed two MIAA recruits in the Class of 2026, signaling his intent to make the conference a cornerstone of his recruiting strategy.
A Promising Future for Andrews and the Sailfish
Many around the MIAA see Andrews’ commitment as a great fit — for both player and program. With Carson’s energy, experience, and East Coast connections, and Andrews’ proven work ethic, the Sailfish could take another major step toward contention in the Sunshine State Conference.
As Andrews prepares for his final seasons at St. Mary’s, there’s optimism that his next chapter in West Palm Beach will help PBA become a consistent conference contender — and maybe much more.