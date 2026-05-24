St. Paul’s Midfielder Leland Campbell Commits to First Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Lacrosse Team

The Division I lacrosse program from the main campus of Pennsylvania State University has been doing quite well for several years. And multiple products from the powerful MIAA in Maryland have played a part in that consistent success for the blue and white-clad Nittany Lions.

Starting in 2027, one of Penn State’s “Commonwealth Campuses” will begin competition as a Division III program. Penn State Harrisburg, which sports similar colors and has the same mascot as the state's flagship university is set to take the field for the first time. Coach Tom Gravante, most well-known for being the head lacrosse man for 28 years at Mount St. Mary’s, has been chosen as the program's first leader as it begins its membership in the United East Conference.

A New Program With Familiar Leadership

Due to where Gravante's long tenure in Maryland, his knowledge of the power of MIAA Lacrosse is quite solid. Many MIAA players flourished under Gravante during his time at The Mount. Right now, it is clear that Gravante is doing some hard work in the recruitment of MIAA players. Evidence of that approach includes a couple of 2026 products set to be freshmen on his inaugural Nittany Lions squad next year.

Penn State Ties Run Deep

Among those commitments is St. Paul’s midfielder Leland Kimball, who has strong family ties to Penn State. Kimball, who also played soccer for the Crusaders, is the son of Brad and Katie Kimball. They both graduated from the main campus with engineering degrees after transferring from Division III lacrosse and field hockey programs, respectively. Also, Campbell’s uncle, Dave Daniecki, played lacrosse at Penn State, following a high school career at Loyola Blakefield.

Engineering and Lacrosse

Kimball, who wants to follow in his parents’ footsteps in terms of major, says he chose Penn State Harrisburg because of the opportunity to study engineering while playing Division III lacrosse. He is excited for the potential that lies ahead with a brand new program at such a reputable academic institution. And Leland believes Gravante will prove to be a great coach for them.

Building Something New

After being a part of a St. Paul’s program that appears to have good momentum going into 2027, Kimball will have the opportunity to be an immediate pioneer for a collegiate program that is starting from scratch, but which many view to have excellent potential under the veteran leadership of Gravante.