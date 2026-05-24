St. Paul’s Midfielder Leland Campbell Commits to First Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Lacrosse Team
The Division I lacrosse program from the main campus of Pennsylvania State University has been doing quite well for several years. And multiple products from the powerful MIAA in Maryland have played a part in that consistent success for the blue and white-clad Nittany Lions.
Starting in 2027, one of Penn State’s “Commonwealth Campuses” will begin competition as a Division III program. Penn State Harrisburg, which sports similar colors and has the same mascot as the state's flagship university is set to take the field for the first time. Coach Tom Gravante, most well-known for being the head lacrosse man for 28 years at Mount St. Mary’s, has been chosen as the program's first leader as it begins its membership in the United East Conference.
A New Program With Familiar Leadership
Due to where Gravante's long tenure in Maryland, his knowledge of the power of MIAA Lacrosse is quite solid. Many MIAA players flourished under Gravante during his time at The Mount. Right now, it is clear that Gravante is doing some hard work in the recruitment of MIAA players. Evidence of that approach includes a couple of 2026 products set to be freshmen on his inaugural Nittany Lions squad next year.
Penn State Ties Run Deep
Among those commitments is St. Paul’s midfielder Leland Kimball, who has strong family ties to Penn State. Kimball, who also played soccer for the Crusaders, is the son of Brad and Katie Kimball. They both graduated from the main campus with engineering degrees after transferring from Division III lacrosse and field hockey programs, respectively. Also, Campbell’s uncle, Dave Daniecki, played lacrosse at Penn State, following a high school career at Loyola Blakefield.
Engineering and Lacrosse
Kimball, who wants to follow in his parents’ footsteps in terms of major, says he chose Penn State Harrisburg because of the opportunity to study engineering while playing Division III lacrosse. He is excited for the potential that lies ahead with a brand new program at such a reputable academic institution. And Leland believes Gravante will prove to be a great coach for them.
Building Something New
After being a part of a St. Paul’s program that appears to have good momentum going into 2027, Kimball will have the opportunity to be an immediate pioneer for a collegiate program that is starting from scratch, but which many view to have excellent potential under the veteran leadership of Gravante.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo