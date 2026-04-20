Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - April 20, 2026

There’s some shifting in the Top 10 of this week’s High School of SI Baltimore-DMW boys lacrosse Top 25 rankings.

Calvert Hall College (Md.) maintains its No. 1 standing, followed by Bullis School (Md.). Landon School (Md.) and Saint John’s College (D.C.) move one spot to 3rd and 4th, respectively, with McDonogh School (Md.) jumping two places to complete the Top 5.

The second 5 is headlined by Archbishop Spalding (Md.) making a two-spot jump. Loyola Blakefield (Md.) dropped from 3rd to No. 7 with Boys’ Latin School (Md.) falling two spots. Gonzaga College (D.C.) and Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) maintain their respective spots.

Saint Peter & Paul (Md.) debuts at No. 24 after handing previously undefeated and then-No. 24 Archbishop Curley (Md.) its first loss.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 1

The Cardinals defeated then-No. 18 Saint Paul’s School (Md.), 11-7.

2. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 13-2

Previous rank: No. 2

The Bulldogs defeated Delmar (Del.), 23-0, and No. 4 Landon School (Md.), 6-2.

3. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)



Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 4

The Bears lost to No. 2 Bullis School.

4. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 8-4

Previous rank: No. 5

The Cadets defeated No. 9 Gonzaga College (D.C.), 9-8, and No. 20 The Heights (Md.), 15-5.

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 7

The Eagles defeated then-No. 3 Loyola Blakefield (Md.), 14-5, and No. 11 Mount Saint Joseph (Md.), 11-4.

6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 6-5

Previous rank: No. 8

The Cavaliers defeated No. 11 Severn School (Md.), 14-10.

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 6-5

Previous rank: No. 3

The Dons defeated then-No. 13 Gilman School (Md.), 13-9, after a loss to then-No. 7 McDonogh School.

8. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-6

Previous rank: No. 6

The Lakers lost to then-No. 15 Saint Mary’s (Md.), 10-7.

9. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 5-8

Previous rank: No. 9

The Eagles lost to No. 5 Saint John’s College, and then-No. 17 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.).

10. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 10

The Panthers defeated Saint Augustine Prep (Fla.), 10-9, and No. 18 DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 14-5.

11. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 10-3

Previous rank: No. 14

The Little Hoyas defeated then-No. 17 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 11-5, and Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 12-4.

12. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 15

The Saints defeated then-No. 6 Boys’ Latin School and John Carroll School (Md.), 13-4.

13. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 11

The Admirals lost to No. 8 Archbishop Spalding after a 14-13 victory over then-No. 12 Mount Saint Joseph (Md.).

14. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 8-6

Previous rank: No. 12

The Gaels lost to then-No. 7 McDonogh School and No. 11 Severn School.

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-6

Previous rank: No. 16

The Crusaders lost to No. 1 Calvert Hall College after a 7-5 win over then-No. 13 Gilman School.

16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 9-5

Previous rank: No. 17

The Falcons defeated then-No. 9 Gonzaga College after a loss to then-No. 14 Georgetown Prep.

17. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-6

Previous rank: No. 13

The Greyhounds lost to then-No. 16 Saint Paul’s School and then-No. 3 Loyola Blakefield.

18. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 6-8

Previous rank: No. 18

The Stags lost to No. 10 Saint Paul VI Catholic after a 18-0 victory over Bishop Ireton (Va.).

19. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 6-6

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bulldogs defeated Episcopal (Va.), 9-6.

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-5

Previous rank: No. 20

The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 5 Saint John’s College after a 7-6 win over Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.).

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 21

The Hawks defeated Linganore (Md.), 14-4, and Middletown (Md.), 18-5.

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 22

The Falcons defeated Broadneck (Md.), 15-7, and Annapolis (Md.), 18-4.

23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 23

The Buccaneers defeated James M. Bennett (Md.), 24-4, and North Caroline (Md.), 31-3.

24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)

Record: 5-6

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Sabres defeated Indian Creek School (Md.), 17-0, and then-No. 24 Archbishop Curley (Md.), 12-11.

25. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 24

The Friars lost to Saints Peter & Paul.