Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - March 11, 2026

The boys high school lacrosse season is underway in the fertile Baltimore-Washington corridor. After winning the 2025 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference, arguably the nation’s toughest league, Calvert Hall College is No. 1 in the first High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Top 25, combing the teams in the lacrosse rich Baltimore and DMV regions.

The Cardinals are followed by Archbishop Spalding Saint John’s College, McDonogh School and defending Interstate Athletic Conference champ Landon School. The second 5 features Boys’ Latin School, Georgetown Prep, Saint Paul’s School, Bullis School and Loyola Blakefield.

Severna Park, riding a nine-year Maryland state championship streak is the top public school in the DMV at No. 21. Defending Maryland champs Urbana (Class 4A) and Kent Island (2A) and reigning Virginia Class 6 state champ West Potomac are also back in the Top 25.

Here’s the first High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25 of the season:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.) CARDINALS

2025 record: 16-2

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 1

The Cardinals (2-0 in 2026) look to repeat in arguably the nation’s toughest league with sophomore attack Caleb Kelly and junior midfielder Michael Steer (committed to the University of Virginia) leading the offense, and juniors Bharat Mahanti (Navy) and Micha Morozov (Maryland) anchoring the defense.

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.) CAVALIERS

2025 record: 16-2

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 2

The Cavaliers (2-0 in 2026), led by University of Maryland recruit Brady Mallot, will be motivated after losing a bid at national title with overtime loss in MIAA A title game last spring.

3. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.) CADETS

2025 record: 11-6

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 13

The Cadets (2-0 in 2026) look to reclaim the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference crown with elite Syracuse-bound defensemen Jayden James leading the charge.

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.) EAGLES

Record: 12-6

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 13

Notre Dame-bound face-off Ciaran Sweeney, senior midfielder Harry Schniedwen (Syracuse) and junior attack Hunter Metz (Notre Dame) highlight the returnees for the Eagles (1-1 in 2026) and new coach Travis Holmes.

5. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.) BEARS

2025 record: 18-1

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 3

The Bears (2-0 in 2026), with face-off specialist and Michigan recruit Hayden Goozh and midfielder/attack Makana Neverosky (Navy) back, look to 3-peat in the Interstate Athletic Conference.

6. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.) LAKERS

2025 record: 13-5

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 5

The Lakers (1-2 in 2026) will be again in the mix for the MIAA A championship with Maryland-bound defender Bryce Barrett and junior attack TJ Shaw (Georgetown) highlighting 32 returning letterwinners.

7. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.) LITTLE HOYAS

2025 record: 7-9

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 11

The Little Hoyas (3-0 in 2026) look to surge back atop the IAC as Andy Hilgartner, who won fourth MIAA A titles at McDonogh School, takes over a veteran roster led by Princeton-bound attack Noah Han.

8. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.) CRUSADERS

2025 record: 8-8

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 11

The Crusaders (0-2 in 2026) could be ready for a run at a MIAA A final four spot in May with senior midfielder Bronson Burger (Mount Saint Mary’s and young talented defense with juniors Evan March (Maryland), Cormac O’Day (Rutgers) and Ben Bowman (Towson).

9. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.) BULLDOGS

2025 record: 16-5

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 6

Senior short-stick midfielder and Navy pledge Hayden Wade and senior midfielder Cooper Kuehl (Penn) are back for the Bulldogs (3-0 in 2026), who look to unseat Landon School in the IAC.

10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.) DONS

2025 record: 11-7

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 7

The Dons (0-2 in 2026) will lean on an experienced defense with seniors Bing Burch (Johns Hopkins), Tyler McCottry (Ohio State) and Evan McKneely (Air Force) to contend in the MIAA A.

11. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.) GAELS

2025 record: 10-8

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 10

The Gaels (2-0 in 2026) hope to build on a solid 2025 campaign with senior face-off ace Grady Rippeon (fJacksonville) and midfielders Tyler Appenzeller (Monmouth) and Jameson Ivy (Elizabethtown).

12. SAINT MARY’S (Md.) SAINTS

2025 record: 6-10

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 18

The Saints (2-1 in 2026) aim to get back into the MIAA A postseason with a veteran cast headlined by senior face-off specialist Bradley Strong and UMBC-bound midfielder Liam Hahn.

13. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.) GREYHOUNDS

2025 record: 4-13

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 17

With North Carolina-bound face-off specialist Joseph Kim back, the Greyhounds (2-1 in 2026) hope for a big rebound after a disappointing 2025 season.

14. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.) STAGS

2025 record: 15-4

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 9

The Stags (0-2 in 2026) will look to senior face-off specialist and Saint Joseph’s recruit Dylan Kivett, Eli Surprin (senior midfielder), senior defensemen Shane Bonanni and junior midfielder Deacon Streit for a run at a second straight WCAC championship.

15. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.) FALCONS

2025 record: 13-6

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 14

Led by Maryland-bound midfielder Drew Demarinis and attack Will Mackey (Yale), the Falcons (1-1 in 2026) look to be a tough out in the WCAC.

16. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.) EAGLES

2025 record: 10-10

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 15

The Eagles (0-2 in 2026) will be in the WCAC title hunt with Yale-bound midfield Gaitano Sigotello and senior face-off specialist Bobby McCarthy (Williams).

17. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.) PANTHERS

2025 record: 11-10

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 16

Senior attack Colton Sirois (Towson) and senior midfielder Gavin Gilmore will be the headliners for the Panthers (3-0 in 2026), who reached the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I title game last spring.

18. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.) BULLDOGS

2025 record: 8-9

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 19

The Bulldogs (2-1 in 2026) look to navigate through a tough IAC schedule with senior attack Ben Palma (Bowdoin) and junior defensemen Kane Green (Brown).

19. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN (Md.) KNIGHTS

2025 record: 11-8

Final High School on SI rank: No. 12

The Knights (1-2 in 2026) look to return to the WCAC title match with senior longstick midfielder Aiden Beans (St. Mary’s College) and senior defensemen Donovan Martin (Beloit).

20. SEVERNA PARK (Md.) FALCONS

2025 record: 18-1

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 20

The Falcons should be again the top public squad in Maryland as senior midfielder Landon Williams and senior defensemen Cole Cavanaugh (Brown football) look to lead the Anne Arundel County (Md.) power to a 10 straight state championship.

21. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.) ADMIRALS

2025 record: 5-11

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 22

The Admirals (0-1 in 2026) (3-0 in 202look to make a run at a coveted MIAA A postseason spot with senior attack Sam Long (Navy) and Kevin Gattie (Saint Bonaventure) and junior midfielders Myles Goger (Johns Hopkins) and Nick Todd (Georgetown).

22. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.) CAVALIERS

2025 record: 12-7

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 21

The Cavaliers hope to build on a strong 2025 campaign, led by senior goalie Seamus Seaman (Marquette), senior defensemen Joe Mitchell (Catholic) and junior midfielder Riley Shiner (Mercer).

23. URBANA (Md.) HAWKS

2025 record: 17-2

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 24

UMBC-bound midfielder Jayden Sharper and senior goalie Zach Thayer (Wheeling) headline six returning starters as the Hawks pursue a third consecutive Maryland Class 4A state championship.

24. KENT ISLAND (Md.) BUCCANEERS

2025 record: 18-1

Final 2025 High School on SI rank: No. 23

The Buccaneers will try to go back-to-back as Maryland Class 2A state champions with senior attack Brian Rees, juniors Connor Gardner (midfielder) and Connor Bryce (defensive midfielder) and sophomore goalie Quinn Burns leading the way.

25. WEST POTOMAC (Va.) WOLVERINES

Record: 17-6

Final High School on SI rank: No. 25

The Wolverines look to defend the Virginia Class 6 state crown with senior attack Sean Kovalsky, last year’s title game hero, and junior midfielder Samuel Bruce (Mercer).