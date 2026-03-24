Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - March 24, 2026

With public school play ramping up this week, the boys high school lacrosse season is in full gear in Baltimore and the DMV. Calvert Hall College (Md.) is No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25.

Saint John’s College (D.C.), Bullis School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.) and McDonogh School (Md.) follow Calvert Hall in the Top 5. Landon School (Md.), Boys’ Latin School (Md.), Georgetown Prep (Md.), Saint Paul’s School (Md). and Loyola Blakefield (Md.) make up the second 5.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 2-3

Preseason rank: No. 1

The Cardinals have dropped three straight, including a 15-4 decision to nationally-ranked Lawrenceville School (Pa.).

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 3-1

Preseason rank: No. 3

The Cadets’ only loss came against Culver Military Academy (Ind.),

3. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-0

Preseason rank: No. 9

The Bulldogs are averaging 11 goals in their first six decisions.

4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 2-3

Preseason rank: No. 2

The Cavaliers have dropped three straight, including a 10-8 loss to then-No. 9 BULLIS SCHOOL.

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-1

Preseason rank: No. 4

The Eagles have won three straight after an 11-9 loss to Haverford School (Pa.)

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-2

Preseason rank: No. 5

The Bears’ three victories are against High School on SI DMV Top 25 squads.

7. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-3

Preseason rank: No. 6

The Lakers open Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play against No. 4 McDonogh School Friday.

8. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 4-1

Preseason rank: No. 7

The Little Hoyas have three wins against MIAA A schools.

9. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 1-3

Preseason rank: No. 8

The Crusaders open MIAA A play at No. 20 Severn School Friday.

10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 1-4

Preseason rank: No. 10

The Dons’ lone victory came against Haverford School (Pa.).

11. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 6-1

Preseason rank: No. 11

The Gaels open MIAA A play against No. 12 Saint Mary’s Friday.

12. SAINT MARY’S (Md.) SAINTS

Record: 4-2

Preseason rank: No. 12

The Saints defeated reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ and No. 14 DeMatha Catholic, 10-5.

13. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

2025 record: 6-1

Preseason rank: No. 13

The Greyhounds have surpassed their 2025 win total (four).

14. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 2-4

Preseason rank: No. 14

The Stags’ four losses have come against MIAA A programs.

15. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 3-3

Preseason rank: No. 15

The Falcons’ three losses have been by a total of four goals.

16. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 0-5

Preseason rank: No. 16

The Eagles have three losses against High School on SI DMV Top 25 teams.

17. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 6-0

Preseason rank: No. 17

The Panthers are averaging nearly 15 goals in their first six victories.

18. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 4-4

Preseason rank: No. 18

The Bulldogs open Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) play against No. 8 Georgetown Prep Apr. 2.

19. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)

Record: 2-3

Preseason rank: No. 19

The Knights have non-league matches against Archbishop Curley (Md.) and No. 3 Bullis School this week.

20. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-1

Preseason rank: No. 21

The Admirals’ only loss came against then-No. 5 Landon School.

21. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 1-2

Preseason rank: No. 22

The Cavaliers open WCAC play against No. 17 Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) Tuesday.

22. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 1-0

Preseason rank: No. 23

The Hawks defeated defending Maryland Class 3A state champ and then-No. 20 Severna Park, 8-7, in overtime.

23. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 0-1

Preseason rank: No. 20

The Falcons dropped an overtime decision to two-time defending Maryland Class 4A state champ and then-No. 23 Urbana.

24. KENT ISLAND (Md.)

Record: 0-0

Preseason rank: No. 24

The Buccaneers open their season Friday against Stephen Decatur.

25. WEST POTOMAC (Va.)

Record: 1-0

Preseason rank: No. 25

The Wolverines opened their season with a 11-10 victory over Washington-Liberty.