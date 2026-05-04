Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 4, 2026

The boys lacrosse postseason is picking up in the Baltimore-DMV region as Bullis School (Md.) remains the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Baltimore-DMV Top 25.

The Potomac School (Md.) school is set to host 20th-ranked Saint Albans School (D.C.) in the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) semifinals Tuesday. The winner will play No. 5 Georgetown Prep (Md.) or defending champ and No. 6 Landon School (Md.) in the title game Friday at the highest seed school.

Georgetown Prep, which defeated Landon in the regular season finale last week, host Landon in the other semifinal Tuesday. The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference postseason will start Friday with two quarterfinal matches.

Defending champ and No. 2 Calvert Hall College, No. 3 McDonogh School, No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, No. 8 Saint Mary’s (Md.) and No. 9 Severn School (Md.) will make up the six-team field. Calvert Hall currently sits in first (8-1) with its season-ending rivalry match with Loyola Blakefield Tuesday.

Loyola, McDonogh and Archbishop Spalding are tied for second (7-2). The top two teams in the standings garner a bye into next week’s semifinals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

St. Mary’s (6-3) and Severn (5-4) will settle the 5th and 6th spot in their annual regular season-ending rivalry match Tuesday. No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) and No. 14 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) are the top two seeds for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) playoffs.

Saint Paul VI will play Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.) or Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Good Counsel will host Bishop McNamara (Md.) or Bishop Ireton (Va.) Tuesday.

Tuesday’s other WCAC quarterfinals feature defending champ and No. 18 DeMatha Catholic (Md.) at No. 15 Gonzaga College (D.C.), and No. 11 Saint John’s College (D.C.) hosting No. 19 The Heights School (Md.). The championship game takes place May 11 at Georgetown University.

The Maryland state public tournament begins Wednesday with region quarterfinal play. No. 21 Urbana (Class 4A), No. 22 Severna Park (3A) and No. 23 Kent Island are defending champions.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 15-2

Previous rank: No. 2

The Bulldogs defeated No. 20 Saint Albans School (D.C.), 10-8.

2. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 10-4

Previous rank: No. 2

The Cardinals defeated No. 9 Severn School (Md.) 13-11, and then-No. 10 Boys’ Latin School (Md.), 9-4.

3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 11-3

Previous rank: No. 5

The Eagles defeated No. 8 Saint Mary’s (Md.), 12-6, and No. 9 Severn School (Md.), 11-10.

4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 9-6

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cavaliers defeated No. 17 Gilman School (Md.), 13-6, and No. 7 Loyola Blakefield (Md.), 12-5.

5. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 11-4

Previous rank: No. 13

The Little Hoyas defeated then-No. 3 Landon School (Md.), 10-9.

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-5

Previous rank: No. 3

The Bears defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 15-8, after a loss to then-No. 13 Georgetown Prep.

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 8-6

Previous rank: No. 7

The Dons lost to then-No. 6 Archbishop Spalding after a 12-4 win over then-No. 15 Saint Paul’s School (Md.)

8. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 10-5

Previous rank: No. 8

The Saints defeated then-No. 15 Saint Paul’s School (Md.), 10-6, after a loss to then-No. 5 McDonogh School.

9. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-5

Previous rank: No. 9

The Admirals lost to No. 2 Calvert Hall College and then-No. 5 McDonogh School.

10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 15-1

Previous rank: No. 12

The Panthers defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 21-2, and then-No. 16 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 14-7.

11. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 10-5

Previous rank: No. 4

The Cadets defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 12-0, after a 10-7 loss to then-No. 16 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.).

12. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-9

Previous rank: No. 10

The Lakers lost to No. 2 Calvert Hall College after a 9-6 win over John Carroll School (Md.).

13. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 9-7

Previous rank: No. 14

The Gaels defeated John Carroll School, 12-5, after a loss to No. 7 Loyola Blakefield.

14. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: No. 16

The Falcons lost to then-No. 12 Saint Paul VI Catholic, after a win over then-No. 4 Saint John’s College.

15. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 11

The Eagles defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 13-3.

16. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-10

Previous rank: No. 15

The Crusaders lost to then-No. 14 Mount Saint Joseph and No. 8 Saint Mary’s.

17. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 17

The Greyhounds defeated John Carroll School after a loss to then-No. 6 Archbishop Spalding.

18. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 8-9

Previous rank: No. 18

The Stags defeated No. 19 The Heights School (Md.), 12-10.

19. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-7

Previous rank: No. 19

The Cavaliers defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 18-8, after a loss to DeMatha Catholic.

20. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 20

The Bulldogs defeated Episcopal (Va.), 10-9, after a loss to No. 1 Bullis School.

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 21

The Hawks did not play last week.

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 13-2

Previous rank: No. 22

The Falcons defeated Broadneck (Md.), 6-4, in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) title game to cap a 3-0 week.

23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)

Record: 12-1

Previous rank: No. 23

The Buccaneers defeated Easton (Md.), 18-4, and Queen Anne’s County (Md.), 10-5.

24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)

Record: 10-6

Previous rank: No. 24

The Sabres scored 57 goals in three victories last week

25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 25

The Friars defeated Saint John’s Catholic Prep (Md.), 21-2, and Annapolis Area Christian School (Md.), 20-3.

25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Tigers outscored their opponents, 64-4, In three wins last week.