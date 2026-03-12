Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - March 11, 2026

The girls high school lacrosse season is underway in the talent-laden Baltimore-Washington corridor. After winning the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference crown, Maryvale Prep is No. 1 in the first High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Top 25 of 2026.

The Lions are followed by IAAM A rivals Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh School, four-time defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion Our Lady of Good Counsel, and Saint Paul School. The second 5 features reigning Independent School League AA Division champStone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Potomac School, Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School, defending Maryland Class 2A state champ Manchester Valley, and Saint Mary’s.

Two public state champions, South Carroll and Yorktown, are also back in the Top 25. Yorktown claimed the Virginia Class 6 state title last spring while South Carroll won the Maryland Class 1A crown.

Here’s the first High School on SI DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25 of the season:

1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.) LIONS

2025 record: 13-5

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 1

Led by University of Maryland-bound attack Cayden Reese, the nation’s top senior, along with last year’s title game star Lainey Minderlein (South Florida), Kendall Carfine (Maryland), Emma Mohn (Yale) and Chloe Thomas (Stanford), Maryvale (2-0 in 2026) hopes to go back-to-back in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference.

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.) CAVALIERS

2025 record: 12-5

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 3

The Cavaliers, with senior attack Ella Jane Ostrowski (Army) and senior goalie Ella Davis (Virginia), are motivated to capture their first championship after falling in last spring’s IAAM A final.

3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.) EAGLES

2025 record: 14-3

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 4

Seniors Kit Laake (Maryland) and Ava Fossati (Boston College) are back for the Eagles (2-0 in 2026) who seek a return back atop the IAAM A after losing in last year’s semifinals.

4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.) FALCONS

2025 record: 18-3

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 2

The Falcons, with Annabelle Walsh (Denver) and Ashlyn Gallagher (Oregon) look to continue their reign as Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champs.

5. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.) GATORS

2025 record: 12-4

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 6

The Gators, with Boston College-bound defender Lilly Schwing, have designs on getting back to the IAAM A final.

6. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.) GATORS

2025 record: 18-5

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 7

With Chloe Cassidy (Florida), Logan Day (Villanova) and Allison Haag (Yale) leading the charge, the Gators (0-2 in 2026) look to defend their Independent School League (ISL) championship.

7. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.) PANTHERS

2025 record: 16-7

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 8

The Panthers (1-0 in 2026) are primed for another run at the ISL AA Division crown with Duke-bound midfielder Brooke Ambrose and Riley Waters (Florida State).

8. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.) SAINTS

2025 record: 22-4

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 9

Led by Chloe Lambert, a Denver-bound midfielder, the Saints look to get over the championship hump after falling short (lost in ISL AA final & VISAA Division I semifinals) last postseason.

9. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.) MUSTANGS

2025 record: 19-0

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 5

The defending Maryland Class 2A state champs are the top public school squad in the DMV with seniors Addison Meyer (Liberty) and Carolyn Lowe (Kutztown) and junior midfielder Taylor Pique (Florida).

10. SAINT MARY’S (Md.) SAINTS

2025 record: 10-9

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 13

An experienced core featuring senior attack Sydney DeMaio (Boston) and senior midfielders Caroline Ewing (James Madison) and Jayci Frederick (Johns Hopkins) have the Saints (2-0 in 2026) thinking a run at the IAAM A crown is possible.

11. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.) MUSTANGS

2025 record: 15-4-1

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 11

The Mustangs return significant firepower back with senior Allison Custer (Georgetown) and juniors Jenna Cratin (Maryland) and Katie Leader (Delaware) for their defense of the Maryland Class 3A state crown.

12. SEVERNA PARK (Md.) FALCONS

2025 record: 17-3

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 12

The Falcons, led by Florida pledge Maria Bragg, seek redemption and Maryland record 17th state title after losing in last spring’s Class 3A final.

13. BROADNECK (Md.) BRUINS

2025 record: 17-3

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 10

The Bruins will chase a sixth straight Maryland state title with Louisville bound-midfielder Nora Lopes and senior defender Nya Williams (Cincinnati) leading the way for new coach Caitlin Gogoll.

14. GLENELG (Md.) GLADIATORS

2025 record: 16-4

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 14

The Gladiators should challenge Marriotts Ridge in the Howard County (Md.) league and pose the biggest threat to Manchester Valley in Maryland Class 2A with seniors Emily Dello Russo (East Carolina), Kaitlyn Hill (Navy) and Chloe Kennedy (Salisbury).

15. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.) CADETS

2025 record: 14-8

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 15

Claire Shannon, a Yale-bound midfielder, will be an anchor for the defending District of Columbia state champ Cadets who will challenge Our Lady of Good Counsel for WCAC supremacy.

16. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.) CUBS

2025 record: 12-10

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 16

Notre Dame recruit Mackenzie Rassas, the country’s No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2026, along with seniors Grace Deerin (Dartmouth), Maeve McCarthy (Virginia Tech) and Addie Moore (Bucknell) will have the Cubs (1-1 in 2026) in the hunt for District state and ISL AA Division crowns.

17. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.) BLAZERS

2025 record: 10-7

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 17

A veteran roster, including Sofia Paolucci (Slippery Rock), Maddie Hudson (Wagner) and Ava Larkin (Southern California), will look to guide the Blazers through the tough IAAM A.

18. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.) ADMIRALS

2025 record: 8-7

Final 2025 High School on SI DMV Top 25 rank: No. 18

The Admirals (1-0 in 2026) will look to senior midfielder Maddie Ripley (Arizona State) and senior goalie Olivia Cochran (Navy) tor a run at an IAAM A postseason berth.

19. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.) PATRIOTS

2025 record: 7-9

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 19

The Patriots (0-1 in 2026), led by Ohio State-bound Pieper McCue (midfielder), will again challenge for an IAAM A playoff spot.

20. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.) REDS

2025 record: 8-8

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 20

The Reds will be chasing a coveted spot in the ultra-competitive IAAM A with Charlotte Dent (Georgetown), Avery Mason (Southern California and junior Callista Connor (Princeton).

21. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.) CAVALIERS

2025 record: 15-3

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 21

With veterans Ava Krantz (North Carolina-Charlotte), Rowan Miller (Salisbury) and Cathryn Yankle (UMBC) back, the Cavaliers look to capture a second consecutive Maryland Class 1A state title.

22. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.) MAWRTIANS

Record: 7-9

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 22

The Mawrtians (0-1 in 2026) look to get back into the IAAM A postseason led by Virginia-bound midfielder Gracyn Lambert, senior defender Eva Richter (Temple) and junior defender Payton Van Zile (Navy).

23. YORKTOWN (Va.) PATRIOTS

Record: 21-1

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 21

Lilah Dalley, a senior midfielder headed to Virginia, headline the returnees for the Patriots, who’ll seek a second consecutive Virginia Class 6 state championship.

24. TOWSON (Md.) GENERALS

Record: 14-3

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 23

The senior attack duo of Leila (Denison) and Lily Franklin (Rhodes) will be at the center as the Generals look to retain their Baltimore County (Md.) league crown and contend for the Maryland Class 3A state championship.

25 . MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.) SAILORS

Record: 9-7

Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 rank: No. 25

The Sailors seek an encore to their first championship (IAAM B) effort last spring with seniors Grace Herman (Bryant) and Ella Powers (Mount Saint Mary’s).