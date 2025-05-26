Top 25 DMV Boys Lacrosse Rankings (5/26/2025)
With another Maryland public state lacrosse championship under its belt, Severna Park moves into the Top 20 in this week’s High School on SI DMV’s boys lacrosse Top 25.
The No. 20 Falcons won their ninth consecutive title, defeating Towson in the Class 3A final. Severna Park’s run of nine straight is the longest current streak in the nation for boys lacrosse.
Calvert Hall College is No. 1 for the second straight week, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Landon School, McDonogh School and Boys’ Latin School. The Top 10 remains intact from last week with Bullis School, Loyola Blakefield, St. Paul’s School, DeMatha Catholic and Mount St. Joseph in the second 5.
Kent Island, which won its third Maryland Class 2A title in four seasons, is 23rd followed by Urbana. Urbana repeated as 4A champs with victory over then-co No. 25 Broadneck.
1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 16-2
Previous rank: 1
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 17-2
Previous rank: 2
3. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 3
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-6
Previous rank: 4
5. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: 5
6. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 15-4
Previous rank: 6
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 11-7
Previous rank: 7
8. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 8
9. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 15-4
Previous rank: 9
10. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 10-8
Previous rank: 10
11. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 11
12. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 11-8
Previous rank: 12
13. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 11-6
Previous rank: 13
14. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 13-6
Previous rank: 14
15. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 10-10
Previous rank: 15
16. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 9-10
Previous rank: 16
17. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-13
Previous rank: 17
18. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 6-10
Previous rank: 18
19. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)
Record: 8-9
Previous rank: 19
20. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 21
21. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-7
Previous rank: 20
22. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-11
Previous rank: 22
23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 24
24. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 17-2
Previous rank: 25
25. STEPHEN DECATUR (Md.)
Record: 15-2
Previous rank: 23