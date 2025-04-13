Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (4/13/2025)
After an impressive week, St. Stephens & St. Agnes has climbed in the Top 5 in the latest High School on SI DMV girls lacrosse Top 25.
The Saints (12-1) swept two matches at their Spring Fling Mixer (outscoring their opponents 37-6), Saturday, after topping No. 6 Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart earlier in the week. The Northern Virginia private school’s only setback came against undefeated Coronado (Calif.).
McDonogh, which knocked off St. Paul’s School for Girls in a rematch of last spring’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference championship game remains No. 1 followed by St. Paul’s, Maryvale Prep and Our Lady of Good Counsel.
The remainder of the Top 10 includes Stone Ridge, Severna Park, Archbishop Spalding, Georgetown Visitation Prep and Manchester Valley. Severna Park, the reigning Maryland Class 3A state champs, will host undefeated Manchester Valley Thursday in a matchup of the state's top two public schools.
1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 9-1
Previous rank: 1
2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)
Record: 7-3
Previous rank: 2
3. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 8-2
Previous rank: 3
4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 11-3
Previous rank: 5
5. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 12-1
Previous rank: 10
6. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: 6
7. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 7-0
Previous rank: 9
8. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 5-4
Previous rank: 4
9. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 6-6
Previous rank: 7
10. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: 8
11. ST MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 7-4
Previous rank: 12
12. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 5-2
Previous rank: 13
13. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 7-0
Previous rank: 14
14. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: 15
15. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 7-5
Previous rank: 16
16. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 7-5
Previous rank: 11
17. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-6
Previous rank: 19
18. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-5
Previous rank: 17
19. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 4-2-1
Previous rank: 20
20. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 5-6
Previous rank: 21
21. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-6
Previous rank: 22
22. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-3
Previous rank: 18
23. CENTURY (Md.)
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: 23
24. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: 24
25. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: 25