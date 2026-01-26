Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal and Severna Park each have a spot In the latest High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 rankings.
Saint Andrew’s debut at No. 23 after knocking off then-No. 23 Saint James School in Mid-Atlantic Conference play. Severna Park, riding a 10-game winning streak, enters at No. 25.
DeMatha Catholic remains No. 1 followed by Springdale Prep, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Saint Frances Academy and Mount Saint Joseph. Mount Zion Prep Academy, John Carroll School, Bullis School, Our Lady of Good Counsel and Bishop McNamara complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 17-5
The Stags defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken and Bishop Ireton (Va.).
2. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 21-3
The Lions ran their winning streak to eight, capped with a 81-74 double overtime win against No. 15 Prince George’s Christian Academy.
3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 20-7
The Cougars dropped both their decisions at the Ascender Classic in Florida after a win over Saint Vincent Pallotti in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 25-5
The Panthers split two matches at the Ascender Classic, and defeated then-No. 7 John Carroll School.
5. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 22-5
The Gaels defeated Loyola Blakefield and Boys’ Latin School.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 15-3
The Warriors are scheduled to play Broome Street Academy Tuesday after splitting two decisions at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.
7. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 18-6
The Patriots defeated Saint Mary’s after a loss to then-No. 5 Saint Frances Academy.
8. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 14-6
The Bulldogs posted victories over Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.) and Saint Albans School (D.C.).
9. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 13-7
The Falcons lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College (68-59) after a 71-65 win over then-No. 2 Bishop McNamara.
10. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 8-14
The Mustangs’ losing streak hit six, including a decision to then-No. 10 Our Lady of Good Counsel.
11. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 14-0
The Jaguars defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 63-58.
12. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 14-0
The Mustangs defeated Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 68-34.
13. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 11-8
The Little Hoyas posted road wins against Episcopal (Va.) and Landon School.
14. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 12-6
The Crusaders defeated Virginia Academy (Va.) and New Hope Academy after a 75-74 loss to Virginia No. 4 The Fairfax Christian School.
15. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 14-12
The Flyers defeated Rosedale Christian Academy twice and lost to then-No. 3 Springdale Prep.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 14-11
The Cavaliers extended their win streak to four with wins over Saint Vincent Pallotti, Boys’ Latin School and McDonogh School.
17. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 12-6
The Dragons defeated Calvert Hall College, 64-61.
18. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 14-1
The Colonels ran their winning streak to five with decisions against Rockville (74-43) and Watkins Mill (81-41).
19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 11-3
The Bengals defeated Richard Montgomery and Northwest.
20. TAKOMA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 17-7
The Tigers lost to San Gabriel Academy (Calif.) in the championship game of the Hoops Classic in Texas after wins over College View Academy (Neb.) and Newman International Academy (Tex.).
21. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 13-6
The Mustangs defeated Calverton School (75-61) and Avalon School (85-70).
22. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No 24
Record: 12-1
The Vikings defeated Gaithersburg and Clarksburg.
23. SAINT ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 9-10
The Lions lost to District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School after a 52-35 win over then-No. 23 Saint James School.
24. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 14-3
The Saints defeated Global Vision Christian School Broadfording and Flint Hill School (Va.) after a loss to Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School.
25. SEVERNA PARK
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 12-1
The Falcons are riding a 10-game winning streak.