Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026

Saint Andrews Episcopal and Severna Park claim places in this week's Top 25 Maryland rankings.

Derek Toney

In the midst of a 10-game winning streak, Severna Park has won its way into the latest Maryland Top 25 state rankings. / Severna Park Basketball/Sebastian Sequeiros

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal and Severna Park each have a spot In the latest High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 rankings.

Saint Andrew’s debut at No. 23 after knocking off then-No. 23 Saint James School in Mid-Atlantic Conference play. Severna Park, riding a 10-game winning streak, enters at No. 25.

DeMatha Catholic remains No. 1 followed by Springdale Prep, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Saint Frances Academy and Mount Saint Joseph. Mount Zion Prep Academy, John Carroll School, Bullis School, Our Lady of Good Counsel and Bishop McNamara complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:

1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 17-5

The Stags defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken and Bishop Ireton (Va.).

2. SPRINGDALE PREP 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 21-3

The Lions ran their winning streak to eight, capped with a 81-74 double overtime win against No. 15 Prince George’s Christian Academy.

3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 20-7

The Cougars dropped both their decisions at the Ascender Classic in Florida after a win over Saint Vincent Pallotti in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 25-5

The Panthers split two matches at the Ascender Classic, and defeated then-No. 7 John Carroll School.

5. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 22-5

The Gaels defeated Loyola Blakefield and Boys’ Latin School. 

6. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 15-3

The Warriors are scheduled to play Broome Street Academy Tuesday after splitting two decisions at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts. 

7. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 18-6

The Patriots defeated Saint Mary’s after a loss to then-No. 5 Saint Frances Academy.

8. BULLIS SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 14-6

The Bulldogs posted victories over Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.) and Saint Albans School (D.C.). 

9. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 13-7

The Falcons lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College (68-59) after a 71-65 win over then-No. 2 Bishop McNamara. 

10. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 8-14

The Mustangs’ losing streak hit six, including a decision to then-No. 10 Our Lady of Good Counsel.

11. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 14-0 

The Jaguars defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 63-58.

12. MEADE

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 14-0

The Mustangs defeated Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 68-34.

13. GEORGETOWN PREP

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 11-8

The Little Hoyas posted road wins against Episcopal (Va.) and Landon School.

14. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 12-6

The Crusaders defeated Virginia Academy (Va.) and New Hope Academy after a 75-74 loss to Virginia No. 4 The Fairfax Christian School.

15. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 14-12

The Flyers defeated Rosedale Christian Academy twice and lost to then-No. 3 Springdale Prep.

16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 14-11 

The Cavaliers extended their win streak to four with wins over Saint Vincent Pallotti, Boys’ Latin School and McDonogh School.

17. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 12-6

The Dragons defeated Calvert Hall College, 64-61.

18. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 14-1

The Colonels ran their winning streak to five with decisions against Rockville (74-43) and Watkins Mill (81-41).

19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 11-3

The Bengals defeated Richard Montgomery and Northwest.

20. TAKOMA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 17-7

The Tigers lost to San Gabriel Academy (Calif.) in the championship game of the Hoops Classic in Texas after wins over College View Academy (Neb.) and Newman International Academy (Tex.).

21. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 13-6

The Mustangs defeated Calverton School (75-61) and Avalon School (85-70).

22. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: No 24

Record: 12-1

The Vikings defeated Gaithersburg and Clarksburg.

23. SAINT ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 9-10

The Lions lost to District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School after a 52-35 win over then-No. 23 Saint James School.

24. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 14-3

The Saints defeated Global Vision Christian School Broadfording and Flint Hill School (Va.) after a loss to Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School. 

25. SEVERNA PARK

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 12-1

The Falcons are riding a 10-game winning streak.

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

