Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/13/2025)
Bishop McNamara left no doubt of its No. 1 standing in the Maryland high school girls basketball poll.
The nationally-ranked Mustangs handed defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) champ St. John’s College (D.C.) its first loss. St. John’s defeated McNamara in last season’s WCAC final.
McNamara flexed again Sunday, dispatching Bishop Ireton (Va.), 66-54, in a match of nationally-ranked squads. The Mustangs are followed In this week’s Top 5 by St. Frances Academy, Bullis School, Mount Zion Prep and Riverdale Baptist School.
St. Timothy’s School, which posted a pair of Top 15 victories (McDonogh School and Western) enters the Top 25 at No. 11. The Baltimore County (Md.) private school is the only newcomer in this week’s poll.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (10-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs defeated defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ St. John’s College (D.C.), 64-43, and nationally-ranked Bishop Ireton (Va.), 66-54.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (12-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers, who defeated Archbishop Spalding (51-26), plays Roland Park School, Mercy and No. 14 McDonogh School in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A league games this week before a match against St. Mary’s (N.Y.) at the Rose Classic in New York.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (8-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs lost to nationally-ranked Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran (77-69) after victories over St. Andrew's Episcopal and Maret School (D.C.)
4. MOUNT ZION PREP (15-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights, who defeated No. 22 Notre Dame Prep, 50-39, at the Public vs. Private Challenge at McDonogh School, will play No. 5 Riverdale Baptist School, No. 12 St. Vincent Pallotti and defending Class 3A state champ Baltimore Polytechnic Institute this week.
5. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (15-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Crusaders will play No. 4 Mount Zion Prep Monday after games last week against TPLS Christian Academy (Va.) and Clinton Grace Christian School were postponed.
6. ELIZABETH SETON (12-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Roadrunners defeated No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) after their Jan. 8 match against St. John’s College (D.C.) was postponed.
7. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (15-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Panthers, who defeated Forest Park, 61-32, at the Public vs. Private Challenge at McDonogh School, will play Woodlawn and Winchendon School (Mass.) this week.
8. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (11-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Knights defeated Henry A. Wise at the Public vs. Private Challenge after a 71-41 loss to No. 6 Elizabeth Seton.
9. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (5-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Falcons, whose games last week against Bishop Ireton (Va.) and Bishop O’Connell (Va.) were postponed, will play Paul VI Catholic (Va.), St. John’s College (D.C.) and O’Connell this week.
10. PIKESVILLE (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Panthers defeated Archbishop Spalding, 53-31, at the Public vs. Private Challenge after Baltimore County league wins over Perry Hall (80-40) and Western Tech (68-20).
11. ST. TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL (4-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
St. Timothy’s defeated then-No. 13 Western, 49-39, at the Public vs. Private Challenge after IAAM A league wins over then-No. 11 McDonogh School (64-52) and Mercy (62-60).
12. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (8-8)
Previous rank: 16
The Panthers defeated Freedom (Va.), 49-29, at the Public vs. Private Challenge after IAAM A league wins over Mercy (63-49) and Roland Park Country School (59-45).
13. ST. MARY’S (7-8)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints lost to Mercy, 52-49, after their Jan. 8 match against Roland Park Country School was postponed.
14. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (8-7)
Previous rank: 11
The Eagles defeated South River at the Public vs. Private Challenge after splitting IAAM A league decisions with then-No. 9 Our Lady of Mount Carmel (40-34 win) and St. Timothy’s School (64-52 loss).
15. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (10-5)
Previous rank: 9
The Cougars defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 45-34, at the Public vs. Private Challenge after losing to then-No. 11 McDonogh School in a IAAM A league game.
16. WESTERN (7-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Doves lost to St. Timothy’s School, 49-39, at the Public vs. Private Challenge after defeating Carver Vocational Technical (75-8) in a Baltimore City league game.
17. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (5-3)
Previous rank: 15
The Jaguars will play Northwestern and DuVal this week after their Jan. 9 game against Laurel was postponed.
18. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (9-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Barons defeated Winston Churchill (56-44) and Albert Einstein (62-28).
19. WALTER JOHNSON (7-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Wildcats defeated Thomas S. Wootton (51-41) and Northwood (89-2).
20. CLARKSBURG (5-2)
Previous rank: 18
The Coyotes defeated Seneca Valley, 47-44, after their Jan. 8 game against Quince Orchard was postponed.
21. QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY (8-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Lions will play North Caroline, St. Michaels and Kent Island this week after their Jan. 8 match against North Dorchester was postponed.
22. NOTRE DAME PREP (10-4)
Previous rank: 22
The Blazers lost to No. 4 Mount Zion Prep, 50-39, at the Public vs. Private Challenge after defeating St. John’s Catholic Prep (59-53) in an IAAM B league match.
23. NORTH POINT (5-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Eagles, who defeated Great Mills (67-15), will play Calvert and St. Charles this week.
24. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS (7-6)
Previous rank: 24
The Tartans, who defeated Glenelg Country School (66-55), will play No. 1 Bishop McNamara, Brookewood School and Paul VI Catholic (Va.) this week.
25. OAKDALE (10-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Bears defeated South Hagerstown, 62-21, after their Jan. 7 game with then-No. 21 Frederick was postponed.