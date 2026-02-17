Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2025
The postseason is underway for Maryland private schools as High School on SI national No. 1 Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 poll.
The Mustangs will be the No. 1 seed for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) playoffs which starts Saturday with quarterfinal games at Gonzaga College (D.C.). The semifinals are Sunday at American University which host the championship game Monday Feb. 23. Bishop McNamara is the defending champ.
No. 2 Bullis School is the top-seed for the Independent Schools League playoffs. The Bulldogs host league rival and District of Columbia No. 2 Sidwell Friends School in the regular season finale Tuesday.
St. Frances remains No. 3 after defeating fourth-ranked Saint Vincent Pallotti in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title game Saturday. Our Lady of Good Counsel, which will compete in the WCAC playoffs, round out the Top 5.
The second 5 has WCAC-playoff bound Elizabeth Seton, IAAM A semifinalist Saint Mary’s, Riverdale Baptist School, Rosedale Christian Academy and reigning Maryland Class 1A state champ Pikesville.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 24-2
The Mustangs defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 47-40, then-No. 11 Saint Mary’s Ryken (96-35) and then-No. 12 The Academy of the Holy Cross (76-34).
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 16-5
The Bulldogs averaged 77 points in four victories last week.
3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 22-7
The Panthers won their second straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference, defeating then-No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti, 53-44, in the final and then-No. 15 Saint Timothy’s School, 51-32, in the semifinals.
4. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 20-9
The Panthers lost to No. 3 Saint Frances Academy in the IAAM A title game after wins over then-No. 4 Saint Mary’s (57-31) and No. 16 Archbishop Spalding (53-47).
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 15-0
The Falcons defeated No. 12 The Academy of the Holy Cross, 59-48, and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and lost to Bishop Ireton (Va.)
6. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 10-12
The Roadrunners averaged 82 points in victories over Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.).
7. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 20-5
The Saints lost to then-No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti in the IAAM A semifinals.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 21-9
The Crusaders went 4-1 last week.
9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 17-9
The Panthers defeated then-No. 13 Mount Zion Prep Academy, 70-57, and Springdale Prep (twice).
10. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 17-1
The Panthers went 4-0 last week, capped with a 67-44 decision over Milford Mill Academy.
11. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 14-10
Saint Timothy’s lost to No. 3 Saint Frances Academy in the IAAM A semifinals after defeating then-No. 10 McDonogh School, 53-41, in the quarterfinals.
12. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 15-12
The Eagles lost to then-No. 15 Saint Timothy’s School in the IAAM A quarterfinals.
13. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 8-15
The Knights dropped decisions to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College, Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) and then-No. 7 Elizabeth Seton.
14. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 11-11
The Tartans defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C;) after losses to No. 1 Bishop McNamara, No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel and Bishop Ireton (Va.).
15. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 10-8
The Warriors lost to No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy and Potomac School (Va.).
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 12-10
The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti in the IAAM A quarterfinals.
17. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 17-3
The Engineers defeated Baltimore City College, 77-12.
18. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 14-2
The Jaguars defeated DuVal, 63-24, and Laurel, 68-27.
19. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 19-0
The Leopards defeated Middletown and Francis Scott Key.
20. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 16-1
The Vikings defeated Walter Johnson, Sherwood and Springbrook.
21. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 15-2
The Wildcats won three games last week by double-digits.
22. EDGEWOOD
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 18-2
The Rams defeated Rising Sun (57-33), North Harford (54-40) and Harford Tech (55-24).
23. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 16-1
The Huskies allowed 95 points in four victories last week.
24. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 14-2
The Doves defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 77-28.
25. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 11-12
SEASON COMPLETE