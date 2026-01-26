Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026
Bishop McNamara, the top team in the High School on SI girls basketball national rankings, continues its reign at No. 1 in the Maryland state rankings.
The Mustangs are followed by Bullis School, Saint Frances Academy, Our Lady of Good Counsel and Saint Mary's. The rest of the Top 10 includes Saint Vincent Pallotti, Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Rosedale Christian Academy and Saint Mary's Ryken.
Catoctin (No. 24) debuts in this week's Top 25.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 16-2
The Mustangs defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) after a forfeit win against Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 12-5
The Bulldogs defeated Flint Hill School (Va.), 82-28.
3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 17-6
The Panthers lost to Shining Stars Sports Academy (Va.), 68-60, at the More Than A Highlight Showcase in New Jersey and defeated Mount de Sales Academy, 76-44.
4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 12-7
The Falcons defeated No. 7 Elizabeth Seton, 59-50, and lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College.
5. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 16-3
The Saints defeated No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti after a 57-55 loss to then-No. 17 Saint Timothy’s School.
6. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 13-7
The Panthers lost to No. 4 Saint Mary’s.
7. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-10
The Roadrunners defeated Virginia No. 3 Bishop Ireton (53-51) after losing to then-No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 14-8
The Crusaders defeated Hun School (N.J.) and Southern Maryland Christian Academy.
9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 13-8
The Panthers split two games at the More Than A Highlight Showcase in New Jersey.
10. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 8-9
The Knights defeated then-No. 9 The Academy of the Holy Cross (60-54) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
11. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 9-7
The Tartans lost to then-No. 11 Saint Mary’s Ryken and Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.).
12. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 12-6
The Warriors are scheduled to play at No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy.
13. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 12-1
The Panthers defeated Lansdowne (67-12) and Dulaney (47-30).
14. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 11-10
The Eagles defeated No. 16 Archbishop Spalding, 56-49.
15. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 10-8
Saint Timothy’s defeated No. 4 Saint Mary’s and No. 21 Roland Park Country School.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 12-5
The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 15 McDonogh School.
17. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 11-1
The Jaguars defeated Eleanor Roosevelt.
18. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 12-3
The Engineers defeated Forest Park (49-36) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (64-28)
19. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 12-1
The Huskies defeated Bel Air, 59-15.
20. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 11-2
The Doves defeated George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical and Lake Clifton (forfeit).
21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 11-8
The Reds defeated Our Lady of Mount Carmel and lost to then-No. 17 Saint Timothy’s School..
22. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 14-0
The Leopards defeated Winters Mill and Boonsboro by a combined 77 points.
23. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 11-1
The Vikings defeated Gaithersburg and Clarksburg.
24. CATOCTIN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 12-2
The Cougars defeated then-No. 23 Linganore, 45-37, and Clear Spring, 83-29.
25. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 11-2
The Lancers rebounded from a loss to Catoctin with a 67-58 win over Oakdale.