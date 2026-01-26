High School

Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026

Catoctin debuts in the Maryland state rankings at No. 24, while Bishop McNamara continues to lead the way.

Derek Toney

Catoctin has powered its way into this week's Maryland girls high school basketball state rankings, at No. 24.
Catoctin has powered its way into this week's Maryland girls high school basketball state rankings, at No. 24. / Catoctin Boosters

Bishop McNamara, the top team in the High School on SI girls basketball national rankings, continues its reign at No. 1 in the Maryland state rankings. 

The Mustangs are followed by Bullis School, Saint Frances Academy, Our Lady of Good Counsel and Saint Mary's. The rest of the Top 10 includes Saint Vincent Pallotti, Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Rosedale Christian Academy and Saint Mary's Ryken.

Catoctin (No. 24) debuts in this week's Top 25. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:

1. BISHOP MCNAMARA 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 16-2

The Mustangs defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) after a forfeit win against Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).

2. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 12-5

The Bulldogs defeated Flint Hill School (Va.), 82-28.

3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 17-6

The Panthers lost to Shining Stars Sports Academy (Va.), 68-60, at the More Than A Highlight Showcase in New Jersey and defeated Mount de Sales Academy, 76-44. 

4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 12-7

The Falcons defeated No. 7 Elizabeth Seton, 59-50, and lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College.

5. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 16-3 

The Saints defeated No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti after a 57-55 loss to then-No. 17 Saint Timothy’s School.

6. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 13-7

The Panthers lost to No. 4 Saint Mary’s.

7. ELIZABETH SETON 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-10

The Roadrunners defeated Virginia No. 3 Bishop Ireton (53-51) after losing to then-No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel.

8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 14-8
The Crusaders defeated Hun School (N.J.) and Southern Maryland Christian Academy.

9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 13-8

The Panthers split two games at the More Than A Highlight Showcase in New Jersey.

10. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 8-9

The Knights defeated then-No. 9 The Academy of the Holy Cross (60-54) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).

11. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 9-7

The Tartans lost to then-No. 11 Saint Mary’s Ryken and Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.).

12. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 12-6

The Warriors are scheduled to play at No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy.

13. PIKESVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 12-1

The Panthers defeated Lansdowne (67-12) and Dulaney (47-30).

14. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 11-10

The Eagles defeated No. 16 Archbishop Spalding, 56-49.

15. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 10-8

Saint Timothy’s defeated No. 4 Saint Mary’s and No. 21 Roland Park Country School.

16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 12-5

The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 15 McDonogh School.

17. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 11-1

The Jaguars defeated Eleanor Roosevelt. 

18. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 12-3

The Engineers defeated Forest Park (49-36) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (64-28)

19. PATTERSON MILL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 12-1

The Huskies defeated Bel Air, 59-15.

20. WESTERN 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 11-2

The Doves defeated George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical and Lake Clifton (forfeit).

21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 11-8

The Reds defeated Our Lady of Mount Carmel and lost to then-No. 17 Saint Timothy’s School..

22. SMITHSBURG

Previous rank: No. 22 

Record: 14-0

The Leopards defeated Winters Mill and Boonsboro by a combined 77 points.

23. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 11-1

The Vikings defeated Gaithersburg and Clarksburg.

24. CATOCTIN

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 12-2

The Cougars defeated then-No. 23 Linganore, 45-37, and Clear Spring, 83-29.

25. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 11-2

The Lancers rebounded from a loss to Catoctin with a 67-58 win over Oakdale.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland