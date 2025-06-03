High School

UConn Guard Qadence Samuels Transfers to N.C. State Women’s Basketball

The former Bishop McNamara star and 2025 NCAA champion will join the Wolfpack with two years of eligibility, bringing elite scoring and defensive versatility to the ACC contender

Brandy Simms

Former Bishop McNamara star Qadence Samuels, who won at national championship at UConn in 2025, has transferred to N.C. State.
Qadence Samuels Heads to Raleigh After UConn Run

The N.C. State women’s basketball program has signed former Bishop McNamara High School standout and 2025 NCAA champion Qadence Samuels. 

Samuels, who entered the transfer portal earlier this year, joins the Atlantic Coast Conference program after spending the past two seasons at UConn. 

Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore announced the move on Friday. 

Coach Wes Moore Praises Samuels’ Versatility and Impact

“We’re excited to add Qadence to the Pack,” said Moore. “She is someone we followed and recruited throughout her high school career. Offensively, she has the ability to score at all 3-levels. Her length and athleticism makes her a playmaker on the defensive end and a factor on the boards. I know our fans will enjoy her energy as well.” 

The 6-foot guard will have two years of eligibilty remaining. 

Strong NCAA Start and Notable Performance vs. N.C. State

During her freshman campaign in 2023, Samuels scored 14 points for UConn in a road win over N.C. State. She came off the bench and went 5-of-9 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers in 23 minutes. She was named Big East Freshman of the Week after that performance. 

Samuels played in 69 games across two seasons at UConn and notched five double-digit scoring games and seven 5+ rebounding games. 

In high school, Samuels led Bishop McNamara to a first-place finish in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference as a senior and averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game as a junior while leading Bishop McNamara to an appearance in the WCAC tournament championship game. 

Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

