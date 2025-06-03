UConn Guard Qadence Samuels Transfers to N.C. State Women’s Basketball
Qadence Samuels Heads to Raleigh After UConn Run
The N.C. State women’s basketball program has signed former Bishop McNamara High School standout and 2025 NCAA champion Qadence Samuels.
Samuels, who entered the transfer portal earlier this year, joins the Atlantic Coast Conference program after spending the past two seasons at UConn.
Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore announced the move on Friday.
Coach Wes Moore Praises Samuels’ Versatility and Impact
“We’re excited to add Qadence to the Pack,” said Moore. “She is someone we followed and recruited throughout her high school career. Offensively, she has the ability to score at all 3-levels. Her length and athleticism makes her a playmaker on the defensive end and a factor on the boards. I know our fans will enjoy her energy as well.”
The 6-foot guard will have two years of eligibilty remaining.
Strong NCAA Start and Notable Performance vs. N.C. State
During her freshman campaign in 2023, Samuels scored 14 points for UConn in a road win over N.C. State. She came off the bench and went 5-of-9 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers in 23 minutes. She was named Big East Freshman of the Week after that performance.
Samuels played in 69 games across two seasons at UConn and notched five double-digit scoring games and seven 5+ rebounding games.
In high school, Samuels led Bishop McNamara to a first-place finish in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference as a senior and averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game as a junior while leading Bishop McNamara to an appearance in the WCAC tournament championship game.