Vote: Which Montgomery County girls high school basketball team had the best January?
We’ve reached the month of February with the high school basketball regular season nearing the end, especially in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Now is the time to determine which high school girls basketball team in Montgomery County performed the best in the month of January. Voting ends Feb. 9, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are your options:
Damascus
Currently leading the 3A/2A division, Damascus went 6-2 this past month with victories over Watkins Mill, Poolesville, Magruder, Rockville, Northwest, and Wootton.
Sherwood
Currently atop the 4A North and most of Maryland, Sherwood had an undefeated January with eight wins over Springbrook, Rockville, Paint Branch, Poolesville, Blake, Wheaton, Kennedy, and Gaithersburg.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The top girls team in the 4A South division, B-CC had a near perfect January by going 8-1, as they beat Einstein, Churchill, Whitman, Wootton, Wheaton, Quince Orchard, Paint Branch, and Blair.
Whitman
Right behind B-CC in the 4A South, Whitman looked pretty solid by winning six games against Wootton, Walter Johnson, Gaithersburg, Churchill, Quince Orchard, and Richard Montgomery.
Churchill
Churchill is another contender in the 4A South as they also won six games in the past month, beating Walter Johnson, Northwest, Poolesville, Magruder, Gaithersburg, and Damascus.
Clarksburg
Currently atop the 4A West, Clarksburg had a perfect January by winning all eight of their games, as they defeated Northwest, Seneca Valley, Gaithersburg, Watkins Mill, Quince Orchard, B-CC, Einstein, and Poolesville.
Seneca Valley
Right behind Clarksburg in the 4A West, Seneca Valley won almost all of their games in January by going 7-1, with victories over Quince Orchard, Wootton, Gaithersburg, Einstein, Richard Montgomery, Magruder, and Northwood.