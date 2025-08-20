Vote: Who is the 2025 Maryland High School Football Preseason Defensive Player of the Year?
With the 2025 Maryland High School upon us, it's time to look at some of the stat's top players and offer you the opportunity to vote on your choice for the 2025 Maryland High School Football Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Here are 10 outstanding candidates for your consideration. Voting ends Aug. 31 at 11:59 PT.
Nick Abrams, McDonogh School, senior
Abrams, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is the top linebacker prospect in the state. The Georgia commit totaled 77 tackles (nine for loss), four sacks and an interception as a junior last year.
Darrell Carey, DeMatha Catholic, senior
Carey (6-3, 180) is considered the premier defensive back in the talent-deep WCAC. The 3-star prospect is committed to Penn State.
Jianni Davis, Bishop McNamara, senior
Davis, a 6-3, 230-pound defensive end, will look to guide McNamara into the WCAC Capital playoffs in 2025 after recording 40 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior. The 3-star prospect is committed to Maryland where his father, Vernon, starred before a 14-year career in the NFL.
Jireh Edwards, St. Frances Academy, senior
Edwards, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is one of the nation’s elite defensive backs. The University of Alabama commit finished with 92 tackles and 3 forced fumbles last year.
Zion Elee, St. Frances Academy, senior
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end is widely considered the nation’s best player in the Class of 2026 with No. 1 billing by 247Sports and Rivals. The 5-star Maryland commit totaled 56 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles last season.
Kasey Gilliam, Quince Orchard, senior
Gilliam (6-2, 235) was a disruptor as defensive end for last year’s Maryland Class 4A state championships with 15 sacks. The 3-star prospect is committed to James Madison.
David Jackson, Our Lady of Good Counsel, senior
Jackson, a 6-2, 285-pound defensive linemen, recorded 60 tackles, four sacks and an interception, helping the Falcons to a second straight WCAC Capital Division final. The 2024 All-WCAC first-teamer is committed to North Carolina.
Sean Johnson, Archbishop Spalding, senior
Johnson, a 6-2, 190-pound cornerback will be the anchor of a secondary that didn’t allow a passing touchdown in 2024. The Florida State commit was an all-MIAA A selection as a junior last season.
Anthony Sweeney, Our Lady of Good Counsel, junior
The 6-4, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the Old Line State’s best prospect in the Class of 2027. Sweeney, who holds at least three dozen Power 4 offers, had 49 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a sophomore last season.
Rodney White, Concordia Prep, senior
White, a 6-2, 290-pound defensive linemen made his presence felt, earning All-MIAA A honors in Concordia Prep’s first season in the MIAA A. The 3-star recruit, who was selected to the 2025 Baltimore Touchdown Club Super 22 Team, is committed to Indiana.