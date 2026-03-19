Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week - March 19, 2026

High school basketball season in Maryland has officially wrapped, as state champions have already been crowned. For the final time this season, who was the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Week?

With all the championship games having been played, we nominated 13 athletes for games played from March 10-18.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Blake Willingham of Marriotts Ridge.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees and cast your vote below.

Voting closes Wednesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winners will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Baba Oladotun, Blake

Oladotun, the five-star senior and Maryland commit, officially made his season debut in the MPSSAA 4A state semifinal game against Meade. He hit the game-winning bucket to lift Blake to a 66-64 victory. Oladotun also finished with 11 points in the Bengals' 60-44 win over Whitman for the state championship.

Taj Martin, Blake

Martin led Blake with 14 points, along with six rebounds, in the 4A state championship game.

Bobby Zedak, Whitman

Zedak went off for 25 points and four steals in Whitman's 69-62 victory over Flowers in the 4A semifinals.

Max Williams, Whitman

Williams put up two impressive 17-point performances for the Vikings in both the state championship loss and state semifinal win.

Jonah Hall, South River

Hall, a senior, posted a game-high 24 points to lift South River to a 67-50 victory over Magruder for the MPSSAA 3A state championship.

Jamie Finn, South River

Finn, a senior, erupted for 29 points in the Seahawks' 80-72 semifinal win over defending champion City College.

Alan Burt, Magruder

Burt, a sophomore, hit a game-tying buzzer beater at the end of regulation to force overtime, which led to Magruder beating Frederick 60-57 in the 3A semifinals. He finished the game with 15 points.

Osbourne Ehana, Frederick

Ehana played well in a losing effort, registering a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Cadets.

Malik Gordon, Lackey

Malik, a senior, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven steals to lift Lackey to a 44-42 victory over Wicomico for the MPSSAA 2A state championship.

Khidhr Thomas, Lackey

Thomas, a senior, registered 18 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in the Chargers' 59-51 semifinal win over Middletown.

Demar Brunson, Wicomico

Brunson, a senior, led the way offensively in Wicomico's 66-51 win over Southern-AA in the 2A semifinals. He also finished with 17 points in the state title game loss.

Khaled Al-Mateen Evans, SEED School

Evans, a senior, dropped 24 points in SEED School's 66-56 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester for the MPSSAA 1A state championship. He also scored 14 points in the Sabers' 59-53 semifinal win over CMITAN.

Sterling Perkins, Cambridge-South Dorchester

Perkins, a senior, made a big steal and scored the go-ahead layup late to lift Cambridge-South Dorchester over Patterson Mill 61-60 in the 1A semifinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

