Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week - Nov. 11, 2025
Here are the candidates for our 10th honoree of 2025 Maryland High School Football Season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Justin Kelly of Chopticon.
Voting ends Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Antwan Allison, Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s
Allison, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior linebacker, had eight tackles and four sacks in Douglass’ 62-0 victory over North Caroline in a Maryland Class 2A East Region opening round match.
Acque Ashewood, Winston Churchill
Ashewood, a 5-7, 145-pound senior, finished with 11 tackles in Churchill’s 36-6 victory over Clarksburg in a Maryland Class 4A West Region first round contest.
Elijah Jones, George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical
Jones, a 5-9, 180-pound senior cornerback, finished with eight tackles and two sacks in Carver’s 26-12 victory over Lansdowne in a Maryland Class 2A North Region first round game.
Jason Jones, Oxon Hill
Jones, a 6-1, 190-pound sophomore, had 10 tackles and a sack in Oxon Hill’s 72-6 victory over Parkside in a Maryland Class 2A East Region first round match.
James Lee, Washington
Lee, a 5-10, 220-pound linebacker, had 10 tackles in Washington’s 22-8 victory over Snow Hill in the Maryland Class 1A East Region opening round game.
Brandon Marshall, Largo
Marshall, a 5-8, 160-pound linebacker, finished with 11 tackles in Largo’s 44-15 victory over Crossland in a Maryland Class 2A East Region first round game.
Kayden McDuffie, Meade
McDuffie, a 6-foot, 210-pound senior linebacker, had 10 tackles and an interception in Meade’s 35-12 victory over Dundalk in a Maryland Class 4A East Region opening round match.
Jack O’Neal, Saint James Academy
O’Neal, a 5-11, 275-pound sophomore defensive linemen, had seven tackles and 4.5 sacks in Saint James’ 41-12 victory over Flint Hill School (Va.).
Alex Rhodes, Easton
Rhodes, a 5-10, 180-pound senior linebacker, finished with 12 tackles in Easton’s 42-0 victory over Hammond in a Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region opening round game.
Tristan Saunders, Charles H. Flowers
Saunders, a 6-1, 180-pound senior linebacker, had 13 tackles (nine solo) and a sack in Flowers’ 34-6 victory over Suitland in a Maryland Class 4A South Region first round match.
Mekhi Sutton, Gwynn Park
Sutton, a 5-11, 210-pound junior linebacker, had 13 tackles in Gwynn Park’s 44-18 victory over Parkside in a Maryland Class 2A East Region first round match.
Damean Thomas, North Hagerstown
Thomas, a 6-2, 190-pound senior linebacker, recorded 14 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in North Hagerstown’s 43-7 win over Northwood in a Maryland Class 3A West Region opening round contest.
