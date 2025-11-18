Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Nov. 17, 2025
Here are the candidates for our 11th honoree of 2025 for Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Elijah Jones of Carver-Vo Tech.
Voting ends Nov. 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Ridge Harris, Green Street Academy
Harris, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound sophomore defensive end, had nine tackles and a sack in Green Street’s 38-0 victory over Reginald Lewis in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A South Region playoffs.
Emir Green, Patuxent
Green, a 5-10, 235-pound defensive linemen, had seven tackles in Patuxent’s 48-0 win over Washington in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A East Region playoffs.
Logan Jaski, C. Milton Wright
Jaski, a sophomore linebacker, had 10 tackles in C. Milton Wright’s 17-14 victory over George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A North Region playoffs.
Matthew Keane, Glenelg
Keane, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior defensive end, had 13 tackles - all solo - in Glenelg’s 15-7 victory over Oakland Mills in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A West Region playoffs.
Mason Knapp, Glenelg
Knapp, a 6-5, 245-pound defensive end, finished with 11 tackles (10 solo) in Glenelg’s win over Oakland Mills in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A West Region playoffs.
Stanley Matthews, Green Street Academy
Matthews, a 6-foot, 165-pound senior linebacker had 10 tackles (five solo) in Green Street’s win in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A South Region playoffs.
Nolan McHugh, Winston Churchill
McHugh, a 6-1, 205-pound senior linebacker, finished with eight tackles in Churchill’s 35-17 victory over Richard Montgomery in the second round of the Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs.
Da’Rell Mercer, Milford Mill Academy
Mercer, a 6-foot, 260-pound junior defensive linemen, had six tackles and two sacks in Milford Mill’s 35-0 victory over New Town in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs.
Cameron Stepp, C. Milton Wright
Stepp, a 6-3, 240-pound senior defensive linemen, finished with nine tackles and five sacks in C. Milton Wright’s win over George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A North Region playoffs.
Jabari Torbit, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Torbit, a 6-foot, 215-pound senior linebacker, had three sacks (four tackles) in Dunbar’s 68-0 win over Chesapeake-Baltimore County in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs.
Wade Walters, Guilford Park
Walters, a 5-9, 165-pound linebacker, finished with nine tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Guilford Park’s 28-14 victory over Stephen Decatur in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs.
