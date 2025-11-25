Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Nov. 25, 2025
Here are the candidates for our 12th Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week honoree of 2025.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cameron Stepp of C. Milton Wright.
Voting ends Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Doug Eakin, Glenelg
Eakin, a senior defensive linemen, finished with eight tackles in Glenelg’s 17-0 victory over Howard in the Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals.
Carter Hayes, Patuxent
Hayes, a 6-foot, 170-pound junior linebacker recorded 11 tackles in Patuxent’s win over Allegany in the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Kylin Holmes, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Holmes, a sophomore, intercepted two passes in Dunbar’s 52-6 victory over Queen Anne’s County in a Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal.
Breyent Loving-Adkins, Old Mill
Loving-Adkins, a 5-11, 185-pound senior cornerback, had 12 tackles in Old Mill’s 36-0 victory over Urbana in the Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals.
Travon Pinkney, Old Mill
Pinkney, a 5-11. 195-pound senior linebacker, had 15 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Old Mill’s win over Urbana in a Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal contest.
Grant Pope, Milford Mill Academy
Pope, a 6-foot, 220-pound senior linebacker, had 12 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Milford Mill’s 26-14 win over Edgewood in the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Koby Sarkodie, Milford Mill Academy
Sarkodie, a 6-3, 200-pound senior defensive back who’s committed to North Carolina State University, finished with nine tackles in Milford Mill’s win over Edgewood in the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals.
David Skopec, Winston Churchill
Skopec, a 6-1, 190-pound junior linebacker, recorded nine tackles in Churchill’s 42-7 win over Montgomery Blair in a Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal game.
Jaxon Sullivan, Patuxent
Sullivan, a 6-3, 205-pound junior linebacker, had 12 tackles (six solo) in Patuxent’s 42-0 win over Allegany in the Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals.
