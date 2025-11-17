Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Nov. 17, 2025
Here are the candidates for our 11th honoree of 2025.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Amir Elder of Oxon Hill.
Voting ends Nov. 23 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Jaden McDuffie, South River
McDuffie, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior wide receiver who’s committed to Northwestern University, had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in South River’s 31-28 victory over Saint Charles in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs.
Vincent Do, Paint Branch
Do, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior quarterback, completed seven-of-12 for 129 yards and three touchdowns and rushed four times for 125 yards and a score in Paint Branch’s 34-14 victory over in the second round of the Maryland Class 4A North Region playoffs.
Xander Dowell, South River
Dowell, a 5-10, 175-pound senior wide receiver, had seven receptions for 112 yards in South River’s victory over Saint Charles in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs.
Damon Ferguson, Milford Mill Academy
Ferguson, a 5-11, 190-pound senior running back who’s committed to the University of Pittsburgh, had 11 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Milford Milll’s 35-0 win over New Town in the second round of Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs.
Antonio Ledbetter, Archbishop Spalding
Ledbetter, a 5-10, 185-pound senior running back, rushed for 157 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns in Spalding’s 30-22 victory over McDonogh School in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship game.
Owen McBride, Elkton
McBride, a 6-4, 205-pound senior quarterback completed 11-of-15 for 187 yards and four touchdowns in Elkton’s 47-8 victory over Joppatowne in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A/1A North Region playoffs.
Kam Miller, Archbishop Spalding
Miller, a sophomore, had 113 all-purpose yards including a 99-yard kickoff return score in Spalding’s win over McDonogh School in the MIAA A Conference title game.
Ben Raines, South River
Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, went 24-for-45 for 342 yards and three touchdowns in South River’s win over Saint Charles in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs.
Brandon Rattet, Baltimore City College
Rattet, a junior running back, had 12 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns in City College’s 44-7 victory over Towson in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A East Region playoffs.
Malcolm Smith, SEED School of Baltimore
Smith, a 6-1 sophomore quarterback, completed 15-of-18 passes for 232 yards and six touchdowns in SEED’s victory over Pikesville in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A North Region playoffs.
Brandon Tolson, C. Milton Wright
Tolson, a 6-foot, 185-pound wide senior wide receiver, had three catches for 136 yards and a touchdown in C. Milton Wright’s 17-14 win over George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A North region playoffs.
Brayden Watson, Patuxent
Watson, a 5-10, 150-pound freshman quarterback, completed 19-of-22 for 268 yards and four touchdowns in Patuxent’s victory over Washington in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A East Region playoffs
Elijah Williams, SEED School
Williams, a 6-3 junior wide receiver, caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in SEED’s victory over Pikesville in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A North Region playoffs.
Noah Zhang, Winston Churchill
Zhang, a 5-9, 165-pound senior running back, had 26 carries for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Churchill’s 35-17 victory over Richard Montgomery in the second round of the Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs.
Braelyn Younger, Fort Hill
Younger, a 6-4, 225-pound senior running back, had 15 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown in Fort Hill’s victory over Northern-Garrett in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A West Region playoffs.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.