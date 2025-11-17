High School

Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Nov. 17, 2025

We’ve selected 15 nominees for your voting consideration

Gary Adornato, Derek Toney

High School on SI

Here are the candidates for our 11th honoree of 2025.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Amir Elder of Oxon Hill.

Voting ends Nov. 23 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jaden McDuffie, South River

McDuffie, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior wide receiver who’s committed to Northwestern University, had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in South River’s 31-28 victory over Saint Charles in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs.

Vincent Do, Paint Branch

Do, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior quarterback, completed seven-of-12 for 129 yards and three touchdowns and rushed four times for 125 yards and a score in Paint Branch’s 34-14 victory over in the second round of the Maryland Class 4A North Region playoffs. 

Xander Dowell, South River

Dowell, a 5-10, 175-pound senior wide receiver, had seven receptions for 112 yards in South River’s victory over Saint Charles in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs.

Damon Ferguson, Milford Mill Academy

Ferguson, a 5-11, 190-pound senior running back who’s committed to the University of Pittsburgh, had 11 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Milford Milll’s 35-0 win over New Town in the second round of Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs.

Antonio Ledbetter, Archbishop Spalding

Ledbetter, a 5-10, 185-pound senior running back, rushed for 157 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns in Spalding’s 30-22 victory over McDonogh School in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship game. 

Owen McBride, Elkton

McBride, a 6-4, 205-pound senior quarterback completed 11-of-15 for 187 yards and four touchdowns in Elkton’s 47-8 victory over Joppatowne in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A/1A North Region playoffs.

Kam Miller, Archbishop Spalding

Miller, a sophomore, had 113 all-purpose yards including a 99-yard kickoff return score in Spalding’s win over McDonogh School in the MIAA A Conference title game.

Ben Raines, South River

Raines,  a 6-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, went 24-for-45 for 342 yards and three touchdowns in South River’s win over Saint Charles in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs.

Brandon Rattet, Baltimore City College

Rattet, a junior running back, had 12 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns in City College’s 44-7 victory over Towson in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A East Region playoffs.

Malcolm Smith, SEED School of Baltimore

Smith, a 6-1 sophomore quarterback, completed 15-of-18 passes for 232 yards and six touchdowns in SEED’s victory over Pikesville in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A North Region playoffs. 

Brandon Tolson, C. Milton Wright

Tolson, a 6-foot, 185-pound wide senior wide receiver, had three catches for 136 yards and a touchdown in C. Milton Wright’s 17-14 win over George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A North region playoffs.

Brayden Watson, Patuxent

Watson, a 5-10, 150-pound freshman quarterback, completed 19-of-22 for 268 yards and four touchdowns in Patuxent’s victory over Washington in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A East Region playoffs

Elijah Williams, SEED School

Williams, a 6-3 junior wide receiver, caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in SEED’s victory over Pikesville in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A North Region playoffs.

Noah Zhang, Winston Churchill 

Zhang, a 5-9, 165-pound senior running back, had 26 carries for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Churchill’s 35-17 victory over Richard Montgomery in the second round of the Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs.

Braelyn Younger, Fort Hill 

Younger, a 6-4, 225-pound senior running back, had 15 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown in Fort Hill’s victory over Northern-Garrett in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A West Region playoffs. 

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland