High School

Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Nov. 3, 2025

We’ve selected 17 nominees for your voting consideration

Derek Toney

SBLive

Here are the candidates for our ninth honoree of 2025.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Ty Bussard of Severn.

Voting ends Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Bradyn Bean, Fort Hill

Bean, a 5-foot-8, 295-pound senior, rushed four times for 151 yards and three touchdowns in Fort Hill’s 57-13 victory over Allegany. 

Tyler Bell, Atholton

Bell, a 5-11, 185-pound senior quarterback, completed 14-of-23 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 68 yards and another score in Atholton’s 40-28 win over Glenelg.

Jordan Dailey, Atholton 

Dailey, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior wide receiver, had three receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in Atholton’s victory over Glenelg.

Jazir Dickerson, Colonel Richardson

Dickerson, a 6-1, 160-pound junior running back, rushed 10 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns in Colonel Richardson’s 56-7 victory over North Caroline.

Cameron Durbin, Aberdeen

Durbin, a 5-8, 180-pound senior running back, had 17 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown in Aberdeen’s 55-28 win over Patterson Mill.

Chance Hegedus, Queen Anne’s County

Hegedus, a 6-1, 170-pound junior wide receiver, had five receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns in Queen Anne’s 33-18 win over Parkside.

Cameron Jefferson, Central

Jefferson, a 6-foot, 165-pound junior, had 11 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown and five receptions for 104 yards and a score in Central’s 38-30 victory over Fairmont Heights.

Derrick Mitchell, Colonel Richardson

Mitchell, a 5-10, 140-pound senior running back, had 11 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns in Colonel Richardson’s win over North Caroline.

Chase Perry, Linganore

Perry, a 5-11, 165-pound senior wide receiver, had three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in Linganore’s 28-6 win over Urbana.

Ben Raines, South River

Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, completed 10-of-13 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns in South River’s 57-6 victory over Northeast.

Collin Rogers, Aberdeen

Rogers, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior quarterback, went 12-of-18 for 236 yards and four touchdowns in Aberdeen’s victory over Patterson Mill.

Derodney Smith, Queen Anne’s County

Smith, a 5-11, 170-pound senior quarterback, had 11 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown in Queen Anne’s 42-27 win over Parkside.

Colton Starlings, Queen Anne’s County

Starlings, a 6-3, 190-pound sophomore quarterback, completed 14-of-23 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in Queen Anne’s victory over Parkside.

Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson, Northwest

Vongprachanh-Nelson, a 6-2, 175-pound senior quarterback completed 12-of-19 for 287 yards and three touchdowns in Northwest’s 42-7 victory over Montgomery Blair.

Tevonte Williams, Aberdeen

Williams, a 6-3, 205-pound senior wide receiver, had five catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns in Aberdeen’s win over Patterson Mill.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland