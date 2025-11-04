Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Nov. 3, 2025
Here are the candidates for our ninth honoree of 2025.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ty Bussard of Severn.
Voting ends Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Bradyn Bean, Fort Hill
Bean, a 5-foot-8, 295-pound senior, rushed four times for 151 yards and three touchdowns in Fort Hill’s 57-13 victory over Allegany.
Tyler Bell, Atholton
Bell, a 5-11, 185-pound senior quarterback, completed 14-of-23 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 68 yards and another score in Atholton’s 40-28 win over Glenelg.
Jordan Dailey, Atholton
Dailey, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior wide receiver, had three receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in Atholton’s victory over Glenelg.
Jazir Dickerson, Colonel Richardson
Dickerson, a 6-1, 160-pound junior running back, rushed 10 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns in Colonel Richardson’s 56-7 victory over North Caroline.
Cameron Durbin, Aberdeen
Durbin, a 5-8, 180-pound senior running back, had 17 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown in Aberdeen’s 55-28 win over Patterson Mill.
Chance Hegedus, Queen Anne’s County
Hegedus, a 6-1, 170-pound junior wide receiver, had five receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns in Queen Anne’s 33-18 win over Parkside.
Cameron Jefferson, Central
Jefferson, a 6-foot, 165-pound junior, had 11 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown and five receptions for 104 yards and a score in Central’s 38-30 victory over Fairmont Heights.
Derrick Mitchell, Colonel Richardson
Mitchell, a 5-10, 140-pound senior running back, had 11 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns in Colonel Richardson’s win over North Caroline.
Chase Perry, Linganore
Perry, a 5-11, 165-pound senior wide receiver, had three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in Linganore’s 28-6 win over Urbana.
Ben Raines, South River
Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, completed 10-of-13 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns in South River’s 57-6 victory over Northeast.
Collin Rogers, Aberdeen
Rogers, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior quarterback, went 12-of-18 for 236 yards and four touchdowns in Aberdeen’s victory over Patterson Mill.
Derodney Smith, Queen Anne’s County
Smith, a 5-11, 170-pound senior quarterback, had 11 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown in Queen Anne’s 42-27 win over Parkside.
Colton Starlings, Queen Anne’s County
Starlings, a 6-3, 190-pound sophomore quarterback, completed 14-of-23 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in Queen Anne’s victory over Parkside.
Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson, Northwest
Vongprachanh-Nelson, a 6-2, 175-pound senior quarterback completed 12-of-19 for 287 yards and three touchdowns in Northwest’s 42-7 victory over Montgomery Blair.
Tevonte Williams, Aberdeen
Williams, a 6-3, 205-pound senior wide receiver, had five catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns in Aberdeen’s win over Patterson Mill.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.