Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Oct. 6, 2025
Here are the candidates for our fifth honoree of the 2025 Maryland high school football season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Paul Huff of Frederick.
Voting ends Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Abi Archibong, Fallston
Archibong, a freshman running back, had 23 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns in Fallston’s 32-14 victory over Harford Tech.
Anthony Bland, Owings Mills
Bland, a 5-9, 160-pound quarterback, completed 7-of-9 throws for 148 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 141 yards and two scores in OWINGS MILLS’ 42-0 victory over Woodlawn.
Kian Bush, Great Mills
Bush, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior quarterback, completed 17-of-25 passes for 232 yards in Great Mills’ 40-0 victory over Chopticon.
Jamie Cooper, Easton
Cooper, a 5-8, 160-pound sophomore running back, had 31 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Easton’s 42-0 victory over James M. Bennett
Amir Elder, Oxon Hill
Elder, a 6-foot, 160-pound junior quarterback, finished 15-of-21 for 317 yards and four touchdowns in Oxon Hill’s 49-6 victory over Bowie.
Colt Erdos, Boys’ Latin School
Erdos, a 6-foot, 165-pound junior wide receiver, had seven catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns in Boys’ Latin’s 31-21 victory over Severn School.
Damon Green, Kenwood
Green, a 5-8, 195-pound senior running back, had 28 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Kenwood’s 16-6 victory over Overlea.
Michael Griffin, Fallston
Griffin, a 6-foot, 150-pound junior quarterback, rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown and threw for 104 yards and two scores in Fallston’s 32-14 victory over Harford Tech.
Blake Howell, Severna Park
Howell, a 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback, rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns and added 115 yards passing and a score in Severna Park’s 44-7 victory over Meade.
Jordan Johnson, Calvert
Johnson, a 5-11, 160-pound senior quarterback, completed 19-of-27 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns in Calvert’s 41-12 victory over Northern-Calvert.
Jayden Lee, Suitland
Lee, a 5-5. 170-pound senior running back, had 26 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown in Suitland’s 30-7 victory over Eleanor Roosevelt.
Kenny Lennon, Seneca Valley
Lennon, a 5-11, 155-pound junior quarterback, finished 11-of-21 for 236 yards and two touchdowns in Seneca Valley’s 20-13 victory over Walter Johnson.
McKai Minor, Great Mills
Minor, a 6-2, 215-pound junior, finished with seven catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns in Great Mills;
Brayden Pross, Loyola Blakefield
Pross, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior wide receiver, had 12 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns in Loyola’s 38-21 victory over Gilman School.
Carson Shoffner, John Carroll School
Shoffner, a 5-10, 183-pound running back, had 26 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns in John Carroll’s 28-7 victory over Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Carlos Spencer, Loyola Blakefield
Spencer, a 6-1, 170-pound sophomore quarterback, completed 23-of-39 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns in Loyola’s win over Gilman School.
Tristan Thomas, Calvert
Thomas, a sophomore wide receiver, had seven catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns in Calvert’s win over Northern-Calvert.
Kane Wilkes, Oxon Hill
Wilkes, a 5-10, 170-pound senior wide receiver, had six catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Oxon Hill’s win over Bowie.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.