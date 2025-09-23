High School

Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Sept. 22, 2025

Here are 20 nominees for your voting consideration

Derek Toney

SBLive Sports

Here are the candidates for our third Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week honoree of 2025.

Congratulations to Jamari Myers of Fairmont Heights.

Voting ends Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Alijah Bah, Paint Branch

Bah, a 5-8, 170-pound junior running back had six carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 102 yards and two more scores in Paint Branch’s 61-14 win over Montgomery Blair.

Damarion Baxter, Potomac

Baxter, a 5-8, 175-pound junior quarterback, went 7-for-11 for 134 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 157 yards (nine carries) and two touchdowns in Potomac’s 48-12 win over Bowie.

Ananni Blowe, Allegany

Blow, a 5-10, 206-pound running back, had 17 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown in Allegany’s  21-13 win over Mountain Ridge.

Deangelo Bryant, Central

Bryant, a 6-3, 195-pound senior quarterback, completed 7-of-11 for 203 yards and two touchdowns in Central’s victory over Friendly.

JaZir Dickerson, Colonel Richardson

Dickerson, a 6-2 junior running back, finished with 245 yards (195 rushing) and five touchdowns (four rushing) in Colonel Richardson’s 56-14 victory over Washington.

Vincent Do, Paint Branch

Do, a 5-10, 170-pound senior quarterback, went 9-of-16 for 251 yards and three touchdowns in Paint Branch’s victory over Montgomery Blair.

Kodi Gardner, Charles H. Flowers

Gardner, a 5-10, 165-pound junior running back, finished with 20 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Flowers’ 17-6 victory over Henry A. Wise.

Thomas Gormley, Parkside

Gormley, a 5-11, 160-pound quarterback, went 19-of-35 for 205 yards and five touchdowns in Parkside’s 35-21 victory over James M. Bennett.

David Grayton, Williamsport

Grayson, a 5-10, 160-pound senior wide receiver, finished with four catches for 180 yards and a touchdown in Williamsport’s 27-6 victory over Catoctin. 

Jordan Johnson, Calvert

Johnson, a 5-11, 160-pound senior quarterback, completed 11-of-16 for 221 yards and two touchdowns in Calvert’s 42-0 victory over Henry E. Lackey.

Owen McBride, Elkton

McBridge (6-4, 205) completed 22-of-28 for 334 yards and five touchdowns in Elkton’s 44-0 victory over Bel Air. 

Jaden McDuffie, South River

McDuffie (6-3, 160 pounds), a senior wideout committed to Northwestern University, had seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in South River’s 41-22 win over SEED School.

Cayden McIver, Urbana

McIver, a 5-9, 205-pound junior running back, had 25 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown in Urbana’s 29-22 victory over Walkersville.

Gabriel Parker, Williamsport

Parker, a 6-1, 215-pound senior quarterback, went 12-of-22 for 313 yards and a touchdown in Williamsport’s win over Catoctin.

Ben Raines, South River

Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, went 17-of-32 for 355 yards and four touchdowns in South River’s victory over SEED School.

Carson Shoffner, John Carroll School

Shoffner, a 5-9, 170-pound senior, had 17 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown in John Carroll’s 13-0 victory over Severn School.

Michael Stewart, North Hagerstown

Stewart, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior running back, had nine carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns in North Hagerstown’s 38-15 victory over Governor Thomas Johnson. 

Isaiah Taylor, Northwest

The senior running back finished with 22 carries for 286 yards and three touchdowns in Northwest’s 28014 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Tristan Thomas, Calvert

Thomas, a sophomore wide receiver, had six catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in Calvert’s win over Henry E. Lackey.

Dylan Webster, Richard Montgomery

Webster, a senior quarterback, completed 15-of-19 for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Richard Montgomery’s 44-19 victory over Colonel Zachary Magruder.

