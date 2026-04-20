Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Week - April 20, 2026

We're in the month of April, and high school softball season is still in session. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Softball Player of the Week.

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from April 13-19.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Koryn Otey of Bishop McNamara.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 26, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Madisyn Williamson, Huntingtown

Williamson, a junior, went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, two home runs, and two walks in Huntingtown's 16-6 victory over Northern.

Aislinn Sell, Damascus

Sell, a sophomore, tossed 11 strikeouts in six innings in Damascus' 6-0 shutout win over Northwest.

Isabel Camara, Good Counsel

Camara, a senior and UMBC commit, went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, a home run, and a run in Good Counsel's 20-1 blowout victory over Holy Cross. She also hit for the cycle with seven RBIs against Elizabeth Seton.

Mackenzie Cullen, Boonsboro

Cullen, a sophomore, finished with five RBIs and a run on 3-for-3 batting in Boonsboro's 11-0 shutout win over Smithsburg.

Addison Tyler, Boonsboro

Tyler, one of last week's nominees, went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, two doubles, a home run, and three runs to help the Warriors shut out Frederick 19-0.

Halie Hughes, North Hagerstown

Hughes, a junior, was remarkable with seven RBIs, a home run, a double, and four runs on perfect 4-for-4 batting in North Hagerstown's dominant 22-6 victory over Tuscarora.

Jordyn Sneathen, Allegany

Sneathen, a senior and St. Francis commit, pitched seven complete innings and struck out 12 batters in Allegany's 7-0 shutout win over Mountain Ridge.

Lyla Wescoat, Bohemia Manor

Wescoat, a junior and Hofstra commit, went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two home runs, and two runs, and struck out nine batters in seven innings in Bohemia Manor's 5-3 victory over Patterson Mill.

Addie Belcher, Magruder

Belcher went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, a home run, a triple, and five runs in Magruder's 24-8 blowout win over Springbrook.

Camille Coleman, Wilde Lake

Coleman, a freshman, finished with five RBIs, three triples, and two runs on 3-for-4 batting in Wilde Lake's 12-1 blowout win over Oakland Mills.

Adrienne Secor, Rising Sun

Secor went a perfect 3-for-3 with an impressive six RBIs, two doubles, and two runs in Rising Sun's dominant 23-0 shutout victory over Elkton.

Chloe Greb, North Harford

Greb, a junior, went 4-for-5 and hit for the cycle with four RBIs, a double, a triple, a home run, and four runs in North Harford's 16-6 win over Edgewood.

Lauren Latour, Atholton

Latour, a junior, went a perfect 3-for-3 with five RBIs, two doubles, and three runs in Atholton's 16-1 victory over River Hill.

Gianna Giacoletto, Mount Hebron

Giacoletto, one of last week's nominees, went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and two doubles in Mount Hebron's 22-1 blowout win over Hammond.

Hailey Stitt, North County

Stitt, a junior, pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in North County's 10-0 shutout victory over Meade.

Everett Sechler, Saint James

Sechler, another previous nominee, registered seven RBIs, a triple, and two runs on 3-for-4 batting in Saint James' 17-0 win over Maryland School for the Deaf.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.