Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (3/26/2025)
The 2025 Maryland high school boys lacrosse season is underway and we're tracking the top performances each week and highlighting them for you in our weekly Player of the Week poll.
Please review this week's list of top performers and show your support to those you believe most deserving of this week's honor. You can vote once every six hours and the winner will be announced in next week's poll. Voting ends March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Chase Bullock, Bel Air
Bullock, a junior attack, finished with four goals and four assists in Bel Air’s 14-0 victory over Harford Tech.
Liam Bender, C. Milton Wright
The sophomore attack finished with seven goals in C. Milton Wright’s 20-7 victory over Patterson Mill.
Peyton Forte, Calvert Hall College
Forte, a senior attack committed to the Naval Academy, had three goals and an assist as Calvert Hall knocked off the nation’s top-ranked team, Malvern Prep (Pa.), 11-10, in overtime.
Jack Hanna, Glenelg
The junior attack scored two goals, including the game-winner, as defending Maryland Class 2A champ Glenelg defeated Marriotts Ridge, 9-8, in overtime
Brennan Harris, Towson
Harris, a freshman midfielder/attack, scored three goals in Towson’s 8-6 victory over Dulaney.
Wyatt Hicks, Broadneck
Hicks, a freshman attack, scored six goals in Broadneck’s 14-2 victory over North County.
Joseph Matassa, Archbishop Spalding
Matassa, a senior attack committed to Bucknell University, scored four goals as undefeated Spalding defeated Bullis School.
Ian Swartzendruber, Fallston
Swartzendruber, a senior midfielder, totaled six goals as Fallston split two games against Perryville (20-5 win) and South River (9-8 loss).
Mas Taishoff, Annapolis Area Christian School
Taishoff, a senior midfielder, finished with five goals in Annapolis Area’s 9-5 victory over Maret School (D.C.).
Xavier Vereen, Oakland Mills
The senior midfielder finished with five goals and two assists as Oakland Mills defeated Hammond, 15-4.