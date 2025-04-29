Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/28/2025)
Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Nathan Wheeler of Chesapeake-AA.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 4. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hudson Arrup, Towson
Arrup, a junior attack committed to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) scored five goals in Towson’s victory over Franklin.
Bennett Cook, Loyola Blakefield
Cook, a junior committed to the University of Delaware, finished with five goals in Loyola’s 15-6 victory over Gilman School.
John Dixon, Annapolis Area Christian School
Dixon scored five goals in Annapolis Area’s victory over Key School.
Wyatt Hicks, Broadneck
Hicks, a freshman attack, finished with six goals in Broadneck’s victory over Southern.
Zach Linn, Smithsburg
The sophomore attack finished with six goals and three assists in Smithsburg’s victory over Brunswick.
Brady Manankil, Hereford
Manankil, a senior attack headed to St. Mary’s College, posted four goals and an assist in Hereford’s 7-5 victory over Towson.
Brendan Millon, McDonogh School
Millon, a senior attack headed to the University of Virginia, had three goals and four assists in McDonogh’s victory over Mount St. Joseph.
Shawn Parks, Chesapeake-Anne Arundel
Parks, a junior attack, finished with four goals in Chesapeake’s victory over Meade.
Noah Tignall, Century
Tignall, a freshman attack, scored eight goals in Century’s 14-5 win over Liberty.
Jaden Riley, Fallston
Riley, a senior attack who will play for Anderson University next spring, scored four goals in Fallston’s 17-3 victory over North Harford.