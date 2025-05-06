Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/5/2025)
Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Noah Tignail of Century.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Constantine Bellios, Dulaney
Bellios, a sophomore attack, scored three goals in Dulaney’s 10-9 victory over Catonsville.
John Dixon, Annapolis Area Christian School
Dixon, a senior attack, scored seven goals in Annapolis Area’s victory over Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Joram Jensen, Edgewood
Jensen recorded a hat trick in Edgewood’s 9-8 victory over Joppatowne.
Blake Levicki, Broadneck
Levicki, a senior midfielder bound to Christopher Newport University, scored four goals in Broadneck’s victory over Old Mill.
Blake Linn, Smithsburg
Linn, a senior midfielder, totaled seven goals and 11 assists in three games (two wins) for Smithsburg including three goals and six assists against Francis Scott Key.
Ethan Ostrowski, Archbishop Spalding
Ostrowski, a senior midfielder who will play for Virginia Military Institute next spring, finished with three goals and an assist in Spalding’s 9-7 victory over St. Paul’s School.
T.J. Shaw, Boys’ Latin School
Shaw, a sophomore attack, finished with four goals in Boys’ Latin’s victory over St. Mary’s.
Carson Shuster, Bel Air
Shuster, a sophomore attack, finished with two goals and four assists in Bel Air’s 20-3 win over Perryville.
Ian Smith, Hereford
Smith, a sophomore attack, had four goals in Hereford’s win over Manchester Valley.
Ian Swartzendruber, Fallston
Swartzendruber, a senior midfielder, scored five goals as Fallston clinched a berth in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference (UCBAC) title game with a victory over North Harford.